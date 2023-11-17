National Football League Ravens TE Mark Andrews' injury rehashes 'hip-drop' tackle conversation Updated Nov. 17, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews sustained an injury that caused him to leave in the first half of Thursday night's win, after Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson landed on his ankle while bringing him to the ground with a "hip-drop" tackle, which the league is seeking to eliminate.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh revealed that Andrews' injury would likely sideline the Pro Bowler for the remainder of the season, which has now been reportedly revealed as a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, according to NFL Media.

Andrew's injury resembles a similar incident during last season's playoffs in which Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was hurt on a hip-drop tackle as well.

However, Bengals coach Zac Taylor defended his linebacker when addressing reporters Tuesday.

"One thing that I think is frustrating was, kind of, the narrative that's been brought up about Logan Wilson," Taylor said. "Logan is everything we want to be about [by] the way he plays the game. And he plays with a toughness and a physicality that I think is important for the position."

"He plays the game the right way, and I think some people have gotten ahead of themselves by labeling him a certain way. It's frustrating to see that because I know what the guy is about, and I know he's trying to play the game the right way."

Wilson's tackling during Thursday night's game not only resulted in Andrews' injury, but also left quarterback Lamar Jackson hobbling after the linebacker landed on his ankle, and left receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with shoulder pain following a hit.

Still, Wilson was not penalized for his tackling technique, but Andrews' season-ending ankle injury will almost certainly be discussed during the league's off-season initiative to ban the hip-drop tackle.

