National Football League Bengals vs. Ravens live updates: Ravens lead 14-10 late 2nd quarter; Mark Andrews gets hurt Updated Nov. 16, 2023 9:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football in a battle between two AFC North rivals.

Both Baltimore and Cincinnati, which checked in at fourth and fifth, respectively, in Colin Cowherd 's latest "Herd Hierarchy" rankings, are aiming to bounce back after suffering narrow losses in Week 10.

Joe Burrow, who's seemingly recovered from a calf injury that limited him earlier this season, was seen wearing a brace on his right throwing hand while getting off the team bus Wednesday despite being absent from the team's injury report. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss a second consecutive game.

On the other hand, history could be made Thursday, as Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is one receiving touchdown away from tying former veteran TE Todd Heap for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history (41).

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule]

Here are the top moments!

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens strike first

Six plays after Lamar Jackson hit wide receiver Zay Flowers, who took off for a 33-yard gain, Gus Edwards ran in a 3-yard touchdown for the Ravens.

Mark Andrews OUT

Baltimore's star tight end suffered an ankle injury on the opening possession of the game and was later ruled out.

Not today, Rashod

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, but the Ravens were unable to capitalize on the short field. On the ensuing possession, Jackson appeared poised to connect with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a deep ball — potentially for a touchdown — but Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt knocked away the pass. The Ravens later punted.

Mix it up

After forcing Baltimore to punt, Cincinnati put together a 12-play touchdown drive, ending with Burrow hitting running back Joe Mixon for a 4-yard score.

Where's Jim Harbaugh???

Play was temporarily stopped after a drone was seen flying above the stadium.

Joe Burrow hurt

Burrow appeared hurt after the touchdown pass to Mixon, and he was then seen struggling to throw a football on the Cincinnati sidelines. The Bengals announced he was questionable to return due to a right wrist injury. Jake Browning came in at quarterback.

Right through traffic

Jackson's pass was tipped but reeled in by wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who ran through the Cincinnati defense for a 37-yard touchdown. Baltimore led 14-10.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens

share