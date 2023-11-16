Bengals vs. Ravens live updates: Ravens lead 14-10 late 2nd quarter; Mark Andrews gets hurt
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football in a battle between two AFC North rivals.
Both Baltimore and Cincinnati, which checked in at fourth and fifth, respectively, in Colin Cowherd's latest "Herd Hierarchy" rankings, are aiming to bounce back after suffering narrow losses in Week 10.
Joe Burrow, who's seemingly recovered from a calf injury that limited him earlier this season, was seen wearing a brace on his right throwing hand while getting off the team bus Wednesday despite being absent from the team's injury report. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss a second consecutive game.
On the other hand, history could be made Thursday, as Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is one receiving touchdown away from tying former veteran TE Todd Heap for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history (41).
[Related: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule]
Here are the top moments!
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens strike first
Six plays after Lamar Jackson hit wide receiver Zay Flowers, who took off for a 33-yard gain, Gus Edwards ran in a 3-yard touchdown for the Ravens.
Mark Andrews OUT
Baltimore's star tight end suffered an ankle injury on the opening possession of the game and was later ruled out.
Not today, Rashod
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, but the Ravens were unable to capitalize on the short field. On the ensuing possession, Jackson appeared poised to connect with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a deep ball — potentially for a touchdown — but Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt knocked away the pass. The Ravens later punted.
Mix it up
After forcing Baltimore to punt, Cincinnati put together a 12-play touchdown drive, ending with Burrow hitting running back Joe Mixon for a 4-yard score.
Where's Jim Harbaugh???
Play was temporarily stopped after a drone was seen flying above the stadium.
Joe Burrow hurt
Burrow appeared hurt after the touchdown pass to Mixon, and he was then seen struggling to throw a football on the Cincinnati sidelines. The Bengals announced he was questionable to return due to a right wrist injury. Jake Browning came in at quarterback.
Right through traffic
Jackson's pass was tipped but reeled in by wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who ran through the Cincinnati defense for a 37-yard touchdown. Baltimore led 14-10.
Stay tuned for updates!
Pregame scene
-
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's lyric change at Argentina concert 'shocked' him
Herd Hierarchy Week 11: Chiefs claim No. 1 spot, Ravens fall
2024 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs move ahead of 49ers, Eagles on oddsboard
-
2023 NFL odds: Best Week 11 predictions, including Commanders, Dolphins to cover
If Aaron Rodgers wants to play, 'he's going to play,' Jets coach says
Michael Vick returns to 'Madden' cover in special digital edition
-
'Tyreek's Hill': Nick Wright's NFL wide receiver rankings
Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending surgery on throwing shoulder
-
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's lyric change at Argentina concert 'shocked' him
Herd Hierarchy Week 11: Chiefs claim No. 1 spot, Ravens fall
2024 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs move ahead of 49ers, Eagles on oddsboard
-
2023 NFL odds: Best Week 11 predictions, including Commanders, Dolphins to cover
If Aaron Rodgers wants to play, 'he's going to play,' Jets coach says
Michael Vick returns to 'Madden' cover in special digital edition
-
'Tyreek's Hill': Nick Wright's NFL wide receiver rankings
Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending surgery on throwing shoulder