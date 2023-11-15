National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 11: Chiefs claim No. 1 spot, Ravens fall Updated Nov. 15, 2023 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL playoffs are inching closer.

Colin Cowherd discussed the landscape of the league through his eyes with the latest edition of "Herd Hierarchy," heading into Week 11.

Let's check out what Cowherd had to say, plus postseason odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Lost 34-3 vs. 49ers

Playoff odds — Yes: -450, No: +330

Cowherd's thoughts: "Let's not overreact to Jacksonville. They won 13 of their last 18 games. They still have a star at quarterback. But you know, they can't beat the Chiefs, and they were hammered by San Francisco. But I still think they're a top-10 team in the league."

Up next: Titans @ Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

9. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 9)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 29-26 vs. Commanders

Playoff odds — Yes: -340, No: +260

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've got the Niners, Cowboys, Niners again, Eagles coming up. But two of their losses have been to the Bengals and the Ravens, so you can lose to good teams. I don't see Seattle as a Super Bowl team, but nine feels fitting."

Up next: Seahawks @ Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday)

8. Cleveland Browns (Last week: Unranked)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 33-31 @ Ravens

Playoff odds — Yes: -188, No: +152

Cowherd's thoughts: "They were missing their three best offensive tackles against the Ravens and they won. And they're 3-1 — let's give them credit — against the Niners, Bengals and Ravens. So they're beating good teams. And Deshaun Watson as a starter is 5-1, and there were multiple moments in that game where you were like, ‘OK, if that’s what I get with Deshaun Watson, this is going to be a playoff team.' He's good."

Up next: Steelers @ Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

7. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Won 49-17 vs. Giants

Playoff odds — Yes: -1800, No: +880

Cowherd's thoughts: "They play the easiest schedule in the NFL so far. All six wins against teams with currently losing records. They are tied for the most penalties in the league. I don't trust them situationally. They're very good at home, so-so on the road. That's why I won't put them higher."

Up next: Cowboys @ Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

6. Detroit Lions (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 7-2 | Last Week: Won 41-38 @ Chargers

Playoff odds — Yes: -8000, No: +1800

Cowherd's thoughts: "I trust Detroit more because I think they have more players at a high level in their prime, not as reliant on one star receiver. This defense was awful last year; it's a top-10 defense. I think they're gonna host a playoff game, and I think they're gonna win a home playoff game."

Up next: Bears @ Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 3)

Overall record: 5-4 | Last Week: Lost 30-27 vs. Texans

Playoff odds — Yes: -142, No: +116

Cowherd's thoughts: "Bengals are a bit beat up on their defensive front and that worries me. But Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, this offensive staff — pretty good, right? I don't care about their injury situation. I trust Burrow in big spots."

Up next: Bengals @ Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

4. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 1)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last Week: Lost 33-31 vs. Browns

Playoff odds — Yes: -800, No: +520

Cowherd's thoughts: "Don't freak out with Baltimore, although there is a disturbing trend. They've become a bad fourth-quarter team because of turnovers. But they're the No. 1 rushing offense and the No. 1 scoring defense. In the end, their defense allows the lowest passing rating in the NFL. That's a real thing."

Up next: Bengals @ Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)

Overall record: 8-1 | Last Week: Bye

Playoff odds — Yes: -20000, No: +2500 (DraftKings)

Cowherd's thoughts: "They just sorta grind you down, they're so deep. I don't know what bank they're using, but they just keep adding good players. They've beaten 12 straight teams with winning records in the regular season. That's the opposite of the Cowboys."

Up next: Eagles @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday)

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 5)

Overall record: 6-3 Last Week: Won 34-3 @ Jaguars

Playoff odds — Yes: -6000, No: +1600

Cowherd's thoughts: "When healthy, the best roster in the NFL, easily. Even compared to the other top teams in the league, they have literally Pro Bowlers on every unit. They do have a team with a lot of physical players. They're completely stacked."

Up next: Buccaneers @ 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

Overall record: 7-2 Last Week: Bye

Playoff odds — Yes: -6000, No: +1600

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're the best team in the league. By the way, they're coming off a bye. Andy Reid is 27-4 off a bye, including the playoffs, so they'll win this coming week."

Up next: Eagles @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday)

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

