National Football League Bengals QB Joe Burrow has wrist sprain, Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) likely out for year Updated Nov. 16, 2023 11:53 p.m. ET

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury in the first half, several minutes after Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left the game's opening drive with an ankle injury.

Both former Pro Bowlers were ruled out for the rest of the game.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the team believes Burrow sprained his right wrist and did not offer a timetable for how long the star quarterback would be out. Ravens coach John Harbaugh, meanwhile, told reporters that Andrews is likely out for the season due to his ankle.

Burrow threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter but recoiled in pain immediately after releasing the ball. A short while later, he tried a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped out of his hand. He winced in pain and bent his knees, then went down the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

Burrow was 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn't missed a game this year. However, he was seen entering the stadium Thursday with a brace around his right wrist.

He landed on the wrist when being tackled by Baltimore's Jadaveon Clowney one play prior to throwing the touchdown pass to Mixon.

Andrews remained down on the field after catching a 9-yard pass to the Cincinnati 4-yard line on the game's first drive. TV replay showed his right angle twisting awkwardly under the weight of his tackler, Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Andrews was able to walk off the field but very slowly, and he appeared to be putting more pressure on his left leg than his right.

Andrews went into the sideline tent and emerged moments later, still limping. He had entered the game tied for fifth in the NFL with six touchdown catches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

