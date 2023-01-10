Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to record five-year, $100M deal
The Baltimore Ravens locked up one of their defensive linchpins on Tuesday, as NFL Network reported that Baltimore agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with linebacker Roquan Smith.
The deal includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. This makes Smith the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history and the first to net $20 million per season.
Baltimore acquired Smith, who was set to hit the open market this offseason, from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein at the trade deadline. Smith has totaled 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two sacks across nine games with the Ravens.
The 25-year-old Smith recently earned his first Pro Bowl nod, one of six Ravens to do so. He made the All-Pro second team the previous two years with the Bears, who selected the Georgia product with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith was Chicago's leading tackler in each of his four full seasons with them (2018-21).
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in
- NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
- NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as top 18 order is set
- Has Packers legend Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field for the last time?
- Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl contenders
- Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?
- Why you shouldn't bet against a Georgia three-peat next year
- Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Pedro Moura unveils his ballot
- LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
- How Pele brought the beautiful game to the United States
- NFL wild-card weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup