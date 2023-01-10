National Football League
Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to record five-year, $100M deal
National Football League

Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to record five-year, $100M deal

3 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens locked up one of their defensive linchpins on Tuesday, as NFL Network reported that Baltimore agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with linebacker Roquan Smith.

The deal includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. This makes Smith the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history and the first to net $20 million per season.

Baltimore acquired Smith, who was set to hit the open market this offseason, from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein at the trade deadline. Smith has totaled 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two sacks across nine games with the Ravens.

The 25-year-old Smith recently earned his first Pro Bowl nod, one of six Ravens to do so. He made the All-Pro second team the previous two years with the Bears, who selected the Georgia product with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith was Chicago's leading tackler in each of his four full seasons with them (2018-21).

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Giants-Vikings
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Giants-Vikings

1 hour ago
Cardinals need leaders who can create identity, develop Kyler Murray
National Football League

Cardinals need leaders who can create identity, develop Kyler Murray

1 hour ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup

1 hour ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Seahawks-49ers
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Seahawks-49ers

1 hour ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes