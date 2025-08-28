National Football League Ranking the NFL Rivalries Uniforms: Who Wins the Style Game? Updated Aug. 29, 2025 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who has the cleanest new uniform?

The NFL and Nike have unveiled the first cohort of Rivalries, a new uniform and fan gear program celebrating the cultures of teams and the local traditions of their cities. The Rivalries uniforms for the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins) and NFC West (Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers) were dropped in the announcement on Thursday.

Each team will wear its uniform for a single home game this season against a division rival. The uniforms will be in the team’s lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternates.

Additional Rivalries uniforms will debut from 2026 to 2028.

Studying the eight that have dropped, here’s how I’d rank them:

1. Buffalo Bills

Uniform debut: Oct. 5 vs. Patriots (Week 5 SNF)

White-on-white is a classic look that will never go out of style, and I also love how this uniform just feels made for the Bills — with the silver trims throughout and the metallic jersey number that really enhances a "frosted" look that defines Buffalo in the winter. This uniform is a perfect illustration of how much the Bills embrace the ice and cold of their home.

2. New York Jets

Uniform debut: Dec. 7 vs. Dolphins (Week 14)

The mood and mentality emanating from the Gotham City theme is just perfect. I think white or silver trims, as opposed to gray, could’ve taken it over the top, though.

3. New England Patriots

Uniform debut: Nov. 13 vs. Jets (Week 11 TNF)

This uniform balances the past and future. There’s an All-American feel ("We are all Patriots" is inscribed on the back neck) that combines with New England authenticity (the stars around the neckline symbolize the six states of New England) to give the jersey a fresh look. It does, however, look a bit like a gray tint of the Colts' road uniform.

4. Miami Dolphins

Uniform debut: Sept. 29 vs. Jets (Week 4 MNF)

These unis give off more of a Pop Warner vibe than a professional football franchise. I don’t love the pitch blue concept, but the matte look on the helmets looks fresh.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Uniform debut: Dec. 18 vs. Rams (Week 16 TNF)

I like the idea, but the resemblance to the Oregon white football uniforms takes away from the originality.

6. Arizona Cardinals

Uniform debut: Sept. 25 vs. Seahawks (Week 4 TNF)

The rugged, sandy look fits the desert theme of the Cardinals’ home state, but the uniform doesn’t pop.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Uniform debut: Nov. 16 vs. Seahawks (Week 11)

The contrast from dark blue to light blue is thrown off by the bright yellow.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Uniform debut: Date TBD/flex game vs. Seahawks (Week 18)

This feels like a classic look gone wrong. A matte version of the helmet would’ve enhanced the overall feel.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

