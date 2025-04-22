National Football League Rams 7-round mock draft: Can L.A. land a successor to Matthew Stafford? Updated Apr. 22, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the Los Angeles Rams would prefer to trade out of the first round and secure more draft picks, it takes two to tango. And there might not be a player teams covet enough to trade up for where the Rams sit. So, GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay might have to stick and pick at No. 26.

Last season, the Rams grabbed several key players who contributed as rookies, including edge rusher Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, safety Kam Kinchens, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and kicker Joshua Karty. Adding another solid draft haul could help McVay & Co. in their chase to return to the Super Bowl.

Along with that, the Rams must think about adding a developmental quarterback prospect behind Matthew Stafford, who's 37 and entering his 17th NFL season.

Let's take a look at the Rams' seven-round mock draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1, No. 26 overall: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

While selecting a receiver such as Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden or Luther Burden III is an option here to replace the departed Cooper Kupp, grabbing a three-down tight end who could shore up the position for the future also makes sense. The son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas, Taylor has an NFL pedigree and understands what it takes to be successful at this level. He offers solid hands, good speed (4.64-second 40-yard time) and is a willing blocker. And with 32-year-old Tyler Higbee in the final year of his deal, Taylor would create a succession plan at tight end.

RELATED: LSU's Mason Taylor has impressive NFL bloodlines, but looks to ‘blaze his own path’

Round 3, No. 90 overall: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Undrafted rookie free agent Omar Speights emerged as a productive player in the middle of L.A.'s defense last season. And the Rams brought back veteran Troy Reeder, a reliable linebacker who knows their defensive system well. But Los Angeles lost Christian Rozeboom and Jake Hummel in free agency. Stutsman would bring explosiveness, instincts and production to the second level behind one of the top emerging defensive lines in the league.

A former receiver who transitioned to defense, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Porter is a rangy corner who can find the ball in zone defenses. The Rams played zone coverage 74% of the time last season, according to Next Gen Stats, 13th most in the league. They need a young cornerback to develop behind veteran starters Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both in their 30s. With five blocked kicks in college, Porter would also contribute on special teams.

Round 4, No. 127 overall: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

The Rams take their developmental quarterback prospect with an early Day 3 pick here. McCord was highly productive at Syracuse, leading the nation in passing. He's accurate, throws with anticipation and would thrive in McVay's scheme because of his ability to expertly run an offense. However, his lack of movement skills at the next level could be a concern.

Round 6, No. 190 overall: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

With 32-year-old right tackle Rob Havenstein entering the final year of his deal and left tackle Alaric Jackson dealing with injury issues last season, the Rams could use some depth at offensive tackle. At 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds, Williams has good size to develop as a future starter at guard or tackle.

Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber played at Idaho and has done a nice job of finding diamonds in the rough from pass-happy schools on the West Coast, including Kupp and Puka Nacua. Like those two players, Nash didn't have a blazing time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.57-second time. However, at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Nash plays physically as a blocker and would be a good fit as a rugged slot receiver.

A three-year starter for the Hilltoppers, Stout offers versatility with his ability to play both slot defender and on the perimeter. He finished his college career with six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. The Rams allowed 29 passing touchdowns in 2024, tied for fifth-most in the league.

Round 6, No. 202 overall: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

The son of former NFL Pro Bowler Chris Hinton, Myles played in a run-based offense at Michigan and has experience at both right and left tackle, so there's some schematic versatility to his game. Hinton had just one penalty in two seasons for the Wolverines.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share