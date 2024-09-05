National Football League Davante Adams on being unhappy in Las Vegas: 'It's just a bunch of BS' Published Sep. 5, 2024 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams' stint with the Las Vegas Raiders has been full of nothing but speculation that he wants to be traded.

But Adams has had it with people talking about his happiness in Las Vegas. One of those speculating minds is former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who said that Adams is "unhappy" on an August edition of "The Herd."

"At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact," Adams said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. "I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever.

"And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything."

Las Vegas acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers in 2022 for first- and second-round draft picks and subsequently signed him to a five-year, $140 million deal. The trade reunited Adams with his former Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr. Carr was benched with two weeks remaining in the 2022 season and released in the ensuing offseason. In total, the Raiders had five starting quarterbacks from 2022-23 (Carr, Jarrett Stidham, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer) and posted back-to-back losing seasons.

Discussion about an Adams trade has been largely driven by rumors that the New York Jets have registered interest in acquiring the star receiver over the past year, a move which would reunite Adams with quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers — who ranked ninth in FOX Sports' best quarterbacks for this coming season. The two former teammates have also made note that they'd be interested in playing together again.

Last season, Adams, a three-time All-Pro, totaled 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It marked the fourth consecutive season and fifth time in six seasons that Adams totaled 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus receiving yards.

Las Vegas signed veteran Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal in March, and he beat out the second-year O'Connell — who made 10 starts last season — for the starting job. The Raiders are entering their first full season with Antonio Pierce as head coach, with the team going 5-4 with Pierce under the interim tag in place of the jettisoned Josh McDaniels in 2023.

Adams is ready to get to work this season.

"In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait," Adams said. "Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams got to say, and, you know, he's pissed off in Vegas. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now.

"I don't think that y'all standing in front of me [are] getting the vibe that I want to leave this place. And if you do, then you're just feeding into the bulls--- that they're feeding you all out there. And that's not reality."

Adams and the Raiders open the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

