National Football League Quarterback competition is nothing new to NFL veteran Kirk Cousins Published Aug. 1, 2024 8:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins inked a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

The following month, the team drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr . with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While almost everyone, including Cousins, was perplexed by the Falcons' decision at the time, this will not be the first time Cousins has had to deal with quarterback competition in the locker room.

On the recent episode of the "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" podcast, NFL Insider Dianna Russini gave some insight into how the 35-year-old is preparing for the upcoming season, as well as his feelings on having the rookie around.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kirk Cousins in 2024 is a different man than he was … in 2021 [or] 2012 … in terms of what he's been through," Russini said.

"I think he's going to be the professional that he is, but there's no doubt, he's got a little bit of edge to him right now, knowing that this situation did not play out how he wanted it to."

Falcons' team owner Arthur Blank told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, that the team did inform Cousins that they would probably draft a quarterback in the 2024 Draft, but according to multiple reports, the Penix draft pick was not revealed until the team was on the clock.

Blank confirmed in the interview that Cousins is the franchise and starting quarterback. But, one thing the 13-year NFL veteran is all too familiar with is having another quarterback gunning for his job.

"He compared it to 2012 with Robert Griffin III … he said he learned a lot at that time of being in a locker room where he was the guy trying to get the job," Russini continued.

"He pointed to his time in Michigan State – Nick Foles was offered a scholarship two days after he [Cousins] committed to Michigan State."

Cousins signed with Atlanta after spending 2018 through 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings.

In July, the four-time Pro Bowler was medically cleared for training camp after tearing his Achilles last October.

Russini believes all the adversity Cousins has overcome will help fuel him as he enters a new era in Atlanta.

"He's been dealt a lot of these situations, and just like anything else in life, when you get older, you lean into your experience."

The Falcons kick off their regular season on Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Atlanta Falcons Kirk Cousins

share