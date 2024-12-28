QB Anthony Richardson out vs. Giants as Colts try to keep slim playoff hopes alive
Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the Colts' big game at the New York Giants on Sunday.
Richardson missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of back and foot injuries. He was listed as questionable before he was downgraded to out on Saturday.
Indianapolis (7-8) has a slim chance of making the playoffs. The Colts need to win out and get some help.
Richardson's absence likely means Joe Flacco will start against New York.
Flacco, a New Jersey native who turns 40 on Jan. 16, has passed for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns in six games this season, including four starts. He also has thrown five interceptions.
The 22-year-old Richardson was selected by Indianapolis with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. He has passed for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions this year.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Panthers rookie Xavier Legette brought raccoon meat to share with teammates and media
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Final five postseason spots could be secured in Week 17
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
-
2024 NFL odds: Vikings-Packers tilt is a pick 'em, as Minnesota vies for NFC's 1-seed
Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Which QB should go first in 2025 NFL Draft?
Who are the 10 greatest Green Bay Packers of all time?
-
2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants select Cam Ward No. 1, Jags pick Hunter, Sanders to LV
The swankiest gifts from QBs to their offensive linemen this Christmas
-
Panthers rookie Xavier Legette brought raccoon meat to share with teammates and media
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Final five postseason spots could be secured in Week 17
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
-
2024 NFL odds: Vikings-Packers tilt is a pick 'em, as Minnesota vies for NFC's 1-seed
Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Which QB should go first in 2025 NFL Draft?
Who are the 10 greatest Green Bay Packers of all time?
-
2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants select Cam Ward No. 1, Jags pick Hunter, Sanders to LV
The swankiest gifts from QBs to their offensive linemen this Christmas