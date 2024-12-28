National Football League QB Anthony Richardson out vs. Giants as Colts try to keep slim playoff hopes alive Published Dec. 28, 2024 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the Colts' big game at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Richardson missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of back and foot injuries. He was listed as questionable before he was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Indianapolis (7-8) has a slim chance of making the playoffs. The Colts need to win out and get some help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson's absence likely means Joe Flacco will start against New York.

Flacco, a New Jersey native who turns 40 on Jan. 16, has passed for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns in six games this season, including four starts. He also has thrown five interceptions.

The 22-year-old Richardson was selected by Indianapolis with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. He has passed for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions this year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share