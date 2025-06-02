National Football League 2025 Commanders game-by-game predictions: Next stop Super Bowl? Published Jun. 5, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What will Jayden Daniels do for an encore after winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2024? After leading the Washington Commanders to the 2024 NFC title game, can the star quarterback take the team one step further in 2025? The last time Washington appeared in a Super Bowl was 1992.

The Commanders face a daunting 2025 schedule — the eighth-toughest in the league based on opponents' winning percentage last year — that includes five prime-time games, a trip to Madrid and a Christmas Day tussle with the Cowboys. Washington's road slate includes the Packers, Chargers, Chiefs and Vikings — all playoff teams last season. And in the final three weeks of the regular season, the Commanders play four straight games against NFC East rivals, including the Super Bowl-champion Eagles twice.

Bottom line: Daniels & Co. have an uphill climb to duplicate the success of last year. Let's break down their season week by week.

Week 1: vs. Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7

Head coach Dan Quinn gets his first look at a New York offense led by Russell Wilson, with whom he teamed up to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Daniels will have to contend with talented edge rusher Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. But the Commanders swept the season series with their NFC East rivals last year and have won four of the past six games. They'll continue to have the Giants’ number here.

Result: Win, 1-0 record

Week 2: at Packers, Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington’s first prime-time game of the season is in Green Bay, where the Commanders have a 5-13-1 all-time record. The last time Washington won in Green Bay was 1986. Packers QB Jordan Love has a new weapon in the passing game with speedy first-round receiver Matthew Golden. The Commanders do get the benefit of playing in Green Bay in late summer, avoiding cold weather, but they still take a loss.

Result: Loss, 1-1

Week 3: vs. Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21

Quinn faces his mentor in Pete Carroll as the Commanders host the Silver and Black. While Carroll-led teams have traditionally been competitive in cross-country games, the Raiders finished 2-7 on the road in 2024 and will still be finding their way at this point of the season.

Result: Win, 2-1

Week 4: at Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 28

Daniels and fellow 2024 draftee Michael Penix Jr. meet for the second time in their short careers. Daniels won the first matchup, rushing for a season-high 127 yards in a hotly-contested 30-24 victory in Week 18. Former Falcons coach Quinn returns to Atlanta for the first time as a head coach, facing his former colleague Raheem Morris.

Result: Win, 3-1

Jayden Daniels (far left), Michael Penix Jr. (far right) and Bo Nix (second from right) were all finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy along with Marvin Harrison Jr. Daniels, who won the award, will face the other two QBs this season. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Week 5: at Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 5

Daniels and Justin Herbert face off at SoFi Stadium in a scintillating matchup between two of the top quarterbacks in the league. The Bolts also have one of the top defenses from the 2024 season, led by up-and-coming coordinator Jesse Minter. Washington’s run defense will be tested by L.A.’s one-two punch in the backfield of first-round pick Omarion Hampton and free-agent signee Najee Harris.

Result: Loss, 3-2

Week 6: vs. Bears, Monday, Oct. 13

Last season, the Commanders beat the Bears on a last-second Hail Mary, so Chicago will surely be looking for some payback. Plus, Caleb Williams, who was drafted ahead of Daniels, will want to show his progress under new head coach Ben Johnson, one of the league's best offensive minds. Note that Johnson spurned the Commanders during the 2024 hiring cycle, which ultimately led to the hiring of Quinn, who will beat the Bears again.

Result: Win, 4-2

Week 7: at Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 19

The Cowboys have won six of the past eight games in this classic rivalry, including the last four games in Dallas. New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will experience some growing pains in his first season, but having a healthy Dak Prescott back leading the offense should alleviate some of those issues. In Prescott's first matchup against Daniels, the veteran will come out on top.

Result: Loss, 4-3

Week 8: at Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 27

After facing Prescott, Daniels takes on Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes for the first time in his NFL career. He’ll also face the daunting task of going against longtime Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, whose scheme has been tough to decipher for young quarterbacks.

Result: Loss, 4-4

Week 9: vs. Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 2

Legion of Boom founding member Bobby Wagner faces his former team for the first time as a Commander. And receiver Deebo Samuel is probably licking his chops in anticipation of seeing his former NFC West rival. Samuel totaled 766 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games against Seattle while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Result: Win, 5-4

Week 10: vs. Lions, Sunday, Nov. 9

Washington faces one of last season's most explosive offenses in the Lions. However, how different will Detroit's offense be with John Morton replacing Ben Johnson as OC? The Lions also lost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who left to become head coach of the Jets, so Dan Campbell will have his hands full resetting the culture on both sides of the football.

Result: Win, 6-4

Week 11: vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 16

In the franchise's first international game since 2016, facing Miami in Madrid, the Commanders take on another explosive offense. Top of mind for Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt will be slowing down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who loves to create explosive plays down the field for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Result: Win, 7-4

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: vs. Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 30

Daniels takes on another quarterback from the 2024 draft class in Bo Nix, who surprisingly helped lead Denver to the playoffs in his first season. The Broncos also bring one of the top defenses to Northwest Stadium, led by last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Result: Win, 8-4

Week 14: at Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 7

With J.J. McCarthy set to lead the Minnesota offense, Daniels will face the fourth different quarterback from his 2024 draft class. This is an important game for the Commanders, as it could affect playoff seeding in the NFC conference. The Vikings have won five of the past six games against Washington, and Minnesota will extend its dominance.

Result: Loss, 8-5

Week 15: at Giants, Sunday, Dec. 14

New York’s vaunted pass rush — led by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux — finished with five total sacks and 19 pressures in two games against Washington last year. The Commanders worked this offseason to provide better pass protection for Daniels with the addition of Laremy Tunsil via trade and the selection of Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the draft. Games like this one against the Giants will test if those were good moves for the Commanders.

Result: Loss, 8-6

Week 16: vs. Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 20

Saquon Barkley averaged 138 rushing yards a contest and scored seven touchdowns in three games against the Commanders last season. But Washington needs this win at home.

Result: Win, 9-6

Week 17: vs. Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 25

The Commanders play their first-ever game on Christmas, hosting a marquee matchup against America’s Team. How Washington matches up defensively with star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will go a long way in determining who gets the last present under the tree.

Result: Win, 10-6

Week 18: at Eagles, Flex Game

These final three games will likely determine if the Eagles can become the first team to repeat as NFC East champs since Philly won the division in four consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2004. They could also determine which of the Eagles, Commanders and Cowboys will move on to the postseason. A lot of Washington's offseason moves were made with defeating the Eagles in mind. We’ll find out if they were the right decisions at the end of the season.

Result: Loss

Final Record prediction: 10-7

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

