National Football League 2025 Chiefs game-by-game predictions: Can they keep the dynasty alive? Published Jun. 4, 2025 8:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs went to a third straight Super Bowl last season, a first for a franchise in NFL history, but they enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder. Their embarrassing 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles served as an emphatic reminder of the work that must be done to keep their dynasty alive.

Big picture, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC. They still have coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The offense will feature a healthier skill group in the new season, too. But they have an imposing first-place schedule, including a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles in Week 2, as well as tough games against the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

Here are our game-by-game predictions for the Chiefs:

Week 1: vs. Chargers, Friday, Sept. 5

When they kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, don’t be surprised to see a motivated Chiefs team to start 2025. They’ve won seven straight against the AFC West-rival Chargers, too.

Result: Win, 1-0 record

Week 2: vs. Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City avenges its Super Bowl loss, showcasing improved play in the trenches (on both sides of the ball) and at wide receiver with a healthy Rashee Rice and fully integrated Hollywood Brown.

Result: Win, 2-0

Week 3: at Giants, Sunday, Sept. 21

New York's defense, which adds No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter to a deep pass-rushing group, could be a force to be reckoned with. But it won't be able to slow the Chiefs' offense down enough for its own offense to keep up.

Result: Win, 3-0

Week 4: vs. Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 28

The Ravens get back at the Chiefs, who won the regular-season opener between the teams last season. Kansas City could have issues against Baltimore’s ascendant defense, which became a truly elite unit at the end of last season after a rough start under first-year coordinator Zach Orr.

Result: Loss, 3-1

Week 5: at Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6

Even with Travis Hunter in the fold at cornerback for Jacksonville, it’s hard to imagine that last season's NFL-worst pass defense will be able to adequately slow down Mahomes & Co.

Result: Win, 4-1

Week 6: vs. Lions, Sunday, Oct. 12

A Trent McDuffie-led secondary will have a chance to prove itself against quarterback Jared Goff and a potent group of Detroit pass-catchers.

Result: Win, 5-1

Week 7: vs. Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 19

Las Vegas' offense is expected to run through rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who could have a challenging day against the Kansas City front. The Chiefs ranked eighth in run defense in 2024.

Result: Win, 6-1

New Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will lean heavily on No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, who led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards last season at Boise State. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Week 8: vs. Commanders, Monday, Oct. 27

With star quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second season and the Commanders’ revamped supporting cast, Washington looks like a true Super Bowl contender. Kansas City learns that the hard way at home.

Result: Loss, 6-2

Week 9: at Bills, Sunday, Nov. 2

The Chiefs may have the Bills’ number in the playoffs, but not in the regular season, where Kansas City has lost four straight to Buffalo. A motivated Bills team makes that five straight, playing in front of their home fans.

Result: Loss, 6-3

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: at Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 16

A road game in-division is never easy, but the Chiefs get two weeks to prepare for the rival Broncos. Reid also has a 22-4 record (.846) in the game following a bye, dating back to his time coaching the Eagles.

Result: Win, 7-3

Week 12: at Colts, Sunday, Nov. 23

The Colts are poised to be a tough out this season, between their revamped defense and Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack. But Steve Spagnuolo’s defense should be able to exploit Indianapolis’ weaknesses at quarterback, whether Anthony Richardson Sr. or Daniel Jones is on the field.

Result: Win, 8-3

Week 13: at Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 27

On a short week, the Chiefs fall to the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving stunner. Kansas City has its hands full covering CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Result: Loss, 8-4

Week 14: vs. Texans, Sunday, Dec. 7

The Texans’ new-look offensive line is a bit underwhelming on paper. The likes of George Karlaftis and Chris Jones figure to get plenty of pressure on quarterback C.J. Stroud, like they did in last season’s divisional round, when the Chiefs sacked Houston's QB eight times.

Result: Win, 9-4

Week 15: vs. Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 14

The Chiefs sweep the Chargers for the third year in a row.

Result: Win, 10-4

Week 16: vs. Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21

Even with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward offering hope at quarterback, the Titans are at least one year away from competing with upper-echelon teams.

Result: Win, 11-4

Week 17: vs. Broncos, Thursday, Dec. 25

In their second Thursday game of the season, the Chiefs fall to the Broncos on Christmas, splitting the season series with Denver for the third year in a row.

Result: Loss, 11-5

Week 18: at Raiders, Flex Game

Kansas City gets a much-needed victory to end the regular season, sweeping Las Vegas for the second consecutive year.

Result: Win

While the Chiefs’ vulnerabilities were exposed in their Super Bowl loss last season, they still got to the Super Bowl. They’re the three-time reigning AFC champions — and they’ll be healthier around Mahomes in 2025, on top of having a chip on their shoulder. Having the Eagles, Ravens, Lions and Commanders at home in their gauntlet of a schedule is a major plus, too. Reaching 15 regular-season wins for a second straight year will be a challenge, but the Chiefs should be in the mix for the AFC’s No. 1 seed once again.

Final record prediction: 12-5

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share