National Football League Picking 1 ideal NFL Draft first-round prospect for every NFC North team Published Apr. 26, 2023 3:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If agents, teams and Reddit users can make their last-minute additions to the NFL Draft rumor mill this week, then surely there's room to add last-minute wishes for each team in the NFC North.

I'm not interested in the misdirection or postulation that goes on this time of year so instead, I'm going to sift through the buzz and pick out ideal prospects to add to the Bears, Packers, Vikings and Lions based on who should be available to them in the first round on Thursday. This is my last-ditch effort to make a pick and stand behind it… for about 24 hours.

The Bears have already captured their ideal scenario after coming away from the 2022 season with the first overall pick. General manager Ryan Poles sold high, trading No. 1 at the opportune time to the Carolina Panthers and getting a near-perfect haul in return. For moving down eight spots, the Bears got their top wide receiver in D.J. Moore, an additional second-round pick this year, plus the Panthers' first pick next year and another second-rounder in 2025.

Poles made the deal just before free agency and more importantly, before top-30 visits occurred to the point that teams didn't have a clear picture on this year's quarterback class. Carolina was paying a premium for the choice and they have reportedly just come to a decision on Tuesday as to who they will now select first overall.

But enough about the trade. The Bears have a top-10 pick and holes to fill. My ideal pick for them?

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The secondary has depth; they need more for their starting outside rotation. Last year's second-round pick Kyler Gordon has found a home at slot corner. Jaylon Johnson will be healthy to start 2023. But you need another guy on the outside opposite Johnson and Witherspoon fits the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Justin Fields no longer has excuses after Bears moves The Bears are all-in on Justin Fields and plan to build around him. Colin Cowherd applauds the Bears for moving off the No. 1 pick, then explains why Fields no longer has excuses.

The Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2022 is a ballhawk, something the Bears, who had a minus-two turnover margin, could definitely use. The team will be trying to get a full evaluation on quarterback Justin Fields this season to determine if he's the future of the franchise and putting the ball back in his hands at every opportunity is of the utmost importance. Witherspoon can help do that both by picking off passes and breaking them up.

This is a new era in Green Bay, one focused on youth and perhaps doing things a little differently than the franchise has in years past. The Packers retained a lot of talent, re-structuring the contract of running back Aaron Jones to keep their two-headed backfield intact and still have a litany of first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. The young receiver corps looks promising, though as head coach Matt LaFleur put it, they could use a veteran presence in that room. Where they'll get one of those is anyone's guess given a lot of money is tied up still in the departed Aaron Rodgers for 2023. But maybe they could use one or a few of their 11 draft picks this year to go after a veteran receiver — just not their first rounder. That should go to:

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Is No. 13, where the Packers are now picking after the Rodgers trade, a little rich for Kincaid? Probably. But tight end is their biggest need and arming young quarterback Jordan Love with as much pass-catching talent as possible is paramount to his early success. Plus, wouldn't it just be hilarious if the Packers took a pass catcher less than a week after Rodgers' departure? I think so.

Jets or Packers: Who won the Aaron Rodgers trade? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman react to the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers finalizing a trade of veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

Conversely, the Minnesota Vikings do not have draft capital flexibility given that they own just five picks in this year's draft. That's tied for the fewest in the league. They'll pick at No. 23 in the first round and then… they don't pick until No. 87, late in the third. That gives them just two picks in the top 100 despite having multiple immediate holes to fill.

The Vikings lost veterans all across the defense to free agency — Eric Kendricks, Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson chief among them. Their cornerback room is absolutely decimated, and they are in desperate need of a pass-rush makeover. But who's going to be available in the bottom third of the first round?

Probably quite a few players they need. The silver lining in having so many holes is that you're flexible in who can immediately help your franchise. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey could potentially fall to their range. Cornerback Deonte Banks out of Maryland has been climbing up draft boards recently too, but with all the smoke screens this season brings, could still be an option by the time Minnesota picks. But my ideal pick who will hopefully still be there?

Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia

This might be a pipe dream considering Smith is also rising up draft boards. Smith has it all: the ability to rush the passer and defend against the run despite his smaller stature. He comes from a big-time program at Georgia and has put football first dating back to high school, when he left his hometown of Savannah to attend IMG Academy in Florida. That, coupled with Smith's versatility, sounds like a Brian Flores type of guy.

The Lions should also get creative — but for the opposite reason as the Vikings. Detroit has nine picks in this draft, including two in the first round for the second year in a row. What's even wilder is that they don't have a lot of holes to fill themselves as the favorites to win the NFC North. Yes, you read that right. Detroit has the best odds to win their division this year. Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

They could use a better interior defensive line rotation. If they want to remain one of the best offensive lines in the league, they should probably continue to add to that unit. And though they addressed the secondary in free agency, they did just part ways with former first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah by trading him to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. They could make up for that loss with a top corner with their first pick at No. 6.

No one would be mad at any of these positions, but the prospect I think could have the most impact right away?

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Yes, there have been some off-field concerns with Carter this offseason, ranging from legal issues stemming from the tragic situation in Athens, Ga. to questions of Carter's character and work ethic. Carter can't just go anywhere. He needs a solid foundation with a good team culture that will hold him accountable while giving him the chance to thrive.

Detroit is that place.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter Highlights

And if the Lions do get the most out of Carter, as I suspect head coach Dan Campbell could? That defense is downright scary. Carter is an athletic freak who is not only strong enough to overpower interior lineman across the line of scrimmage but has the pass-rush moves to get past tackles and the like. He knows his leverage, can flip his hips and has an advanced arsenal of hand moves that make him impossible to block.

Pairing him on the inside with the second overall pick last year, Aidan Hutchinson, means incredibly difficult decisions for opposing offensive lines. You can't double both of those guys, meaning Hutchinson is going to get more one-on-one matchups on the outside more than likely. Hutch already led the team last year with nine sacks. Add Carter to the line and Hutchinson is well into double digits for 2023.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share