What We Know About Patriots Placing A.J. Brown On Injured Reserve
A.J. Brown's first season in New England has hit another snag.
The Patriots placed the star wide receiver on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. Brown will miss at least the next four games, and the earliest he can return is Sunday, Dec. 27 against the New York Jets.
Brown suffered the injury in the second half of the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Nov. 15 and did not return. New England had its bye last week, but the extra time wasn't enough to get Brown back on the field.
It's the second trip to injured reserve this season for Brown; he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks that sidelined the three-time Pro Bowler for several weeks, and he's also dealt with a nagging knee issue.
Brown has appeared in just four of New England's 10 games, catching 11 passes for 128 yards without a touchdown.
The Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, hoping he'd give quarterback Drake Maye a true No. 1 target.
Instead, injuries have kept the pairing from getting off the ground. Maye is also sidelined with a significant ankle injury he suffered in the same loss to Detroit, leaving New England's offense in the hands of backup Tommy DeVito.
The Patriots return from their bye Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
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