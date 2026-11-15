National Football League
Patriots WR A.J. Brown Leaves Game vs. Lions With Hamstring Injury
National Football League

Patriots WR A.J. Brown Leaves Game vs. Lions With Hamstring Injury

Updated Nov. 15, 2026 12:18 p.m. ET

The injuries keep on coming for the New England Patriots 

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the list of Patriots players to leave Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Brown left the game in the third quarter after recording three touches on one drive. He took a moment to get up after logging his first reception before going to the blue medical tent. 

Shortly after, Brown went to the locker room. He was initally ruled questionable to return with a hamstring injury, but was later ruled out.

The injury to Brown came after New England quarterback Drake Maye departed Sunday's game with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Maye suffered the injury after getting sacked by Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. 

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses and cornerback Robert Woods were among the other Patriots players to depart Sunday's game due to injury. However, Moses later returned.

Brown's first season in New England has been riddled with injuries. He missed four games after suffering an ankle sprain and made his return from a knee ailment that cost him two games. 

Prior to leaving Sunday's game, Brown recorded two receptions for 27 yards. He has 11 receptions for 128 yards in four games played this season. 

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