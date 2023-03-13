National Football League Patriots CB Jonathan Jones re-signs with New England for two years Published Mar. 13, 2023 8:07 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots are re-signing one of their own, bringing back two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Jonathan Jones, per multiple reports.

The 29-year-old inked a two-year deal with the team, which he has spent the entirety of his NFL career with thus far.

The Patriots signed Jones as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Auburn.

He boasts 330 tackles (262 solo), 2.5 sacks, 44 passes defended and nine forced fumbles in his professional career.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury in 2021, which forced him to miss 11 games. During the 2022 season, he set career highs with 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and three forced fumbles, all of which led the team.

He checks in at No. 49 in FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agents list.

Mostly considered a slot corner, Jones struggled at times after switching to outside corner last season with the Patriots. His four interceptions help. His 5-foot-10, 190-pound size doesn't.





