Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LVII win cements status as one of the best ever
Patrick Mahomes has quite the legacy already in just five seasons as an NFL starting quarterback.
Mahomes has won two NFL MVPs, been named an All-Pro three times, and has led the league in numerous stats over those five seasons. Last Sunday night, he added a second Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP to his résumé when he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Following another majestic performance by Mahomes, FOX Sports' David Helman explained why he not only views the 27-year-old as an all-time great but also thinks there isn't much separating him from the top quarterbacks in NFL history.
"The only two quarterbacks that have ever played in the NFL that have objectively better résumés than Patrick Mahomes are Tom Brady and Joe Montana," Helman said on Monday's "Speak."
"A guy like Terry Bradshaw has more championships but fewer personal accolades. Patrick Mahomes has got it all."
Even though Mahomes has played just five seasons, Helman believes that he is already a Hall of Famer.
"No matter how many times I say it out loud, it still blows my mind," Helman added.
Mahomes didn't have his most statistically impressive performance in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for just 182 yards, the fewest he has had in a game all season. Helman said that he didn't necessarily need Mahomes "to win this game to feel this way about him, but it just cements it."
What impressed Helman the most about Mahomes' performance was the play he made on the Chiefs' game-winning drive. On first-and-10 from the Eagles' 43-yard line with 2:55 left to play, Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards to get to the 17-yard line. He ran for all those yards while clearly playing hobbled, too, as he re-aggravated his right ankle sprain late in the first half of the game.
That play is what helped cement Mahomes' greatness, according to Helman.
"The numbers weren't gaudy, but he was so clutch," Helman said. "And then the ankle, which has been bothering him for three weeks. He ran for 26 yards. That play bumped their win expectancy from 69% to 81%. It basically clinched the game.
"I remember watching and saying, ‘Is somebody going to get him? How's he moving this fast? What's happening? Oh crap, they're in field goal range. I think Patrick Mahomes just won this game.'"
With Mahomes holding the MVP and Super Bowl belts entering the 2023 season, Helman wants to make sure his colleagues agree on one thing.
"He [has] been an active reason for why they won both of these championships," Helman said. "He [has] got the iconic plays to go with the rings. He [has] got the MVPs. He's got the Super Bowl MVP. You run out of ways to describe it.
"I hope we don't take that for granted, and I'm damn sure I don't want to be starting next season putting someone on his level because a lot of people have a lot of work to do to belong in that conversation."
