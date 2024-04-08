National Football League
Patrick Mahomes, Knicks stars, MLB teams, more around sports enjoy solar eclipse
Published Apr. 8, 2024 6:45 p.m. ET

A solar eclipse passed over the continental United States on Monday, and the sports world got in on the action.

Everyone from star NFL quarterbacks to NBA players to MLB teams enjoyed the eclipse, whether it was partial in places like Kansas City and New York or total in places like Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Here's a roundup of how sports stars reacted to the eclipse, including Patrick Mahomes (and Brittany Mahomes), Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Francisco Lindor and many, many more.

The Mahomes family gets in on the eclipse

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on Instagram of Patrick and their daughter, Sterling, "seeing the moon."

Glasses secured for everyone's favorite Knicks roommates

Total darkness for Ohio's MLB teams!

Stars look at the (eclipsed) star

Donovan Mitchell has 'advice' for Trae Young

