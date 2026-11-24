Get the turkey and gravy ready.

NFL fans get a chance to witness two of the best quarterbacks in the business when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

The Chiefs are led by two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, the most decorated quarterback in football. And on the other sideline is Josh Allen, a one-time league MVP himself and considered by most league observers as the quarterback Mahomes has passed the mantle to as the current best player in football.

At stake is AFC supremacy and potentially the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into the postseason. The Bills own the conference's best record at 9-1, while the Chiefs are a game back at 8-2.

Former longtime NFL offensive coordinator Todd Haley coached Hall of Famer Kurt Warner while leading the offense of the Arizona Cardinals. He also coached Ben Roethlisberger for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his prime.

So, Haley knows a thing or two about coaching greatness out of elite talent at the position. And, like everyone else, Haley says the Mahomes-Allen matchup is must-see TV.

"It’s awesome for the league when you get two of the best there has ever been playing in the same game," Haley told me. "Now, they're not obviously playing against each other physically. But you know what each of them are capable of. These matchups between these two teams have been exciting, wild and crazy finishes at times.

"You’re talking about situations where if the game is close, the guy with the ball in his hands for the last time probably wins."

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have split their first 10 career meetings. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The two quarterbacks have split their first 10 matchups. However, Mahomes is 4-0 in the postseason and 1-5 against Allen in the regular season. Mahomes has also been playing the best between the two of late.

Over his last four games, Mahomes has completed 70% of his passes for 1,235 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a league-leading 125.2 passer rating. The Chiefs have won three of their last four games, including a close road loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Bills enter this one having won six straight. However, over his last four games, Allen has completed 61% of his passes for 1,023 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions for an 82.3 passer rating.

Haley says this game has little to do with either quarterback’s legacy. It’s all about maintaining home field advantage in the postseason.

"I think this game for Allen and the Bills is all about keeping that stranglehold on the No. 1 seed," Haley told me. "And the other things are superficial. … this is a regular season game. It’s a nationally televised game. I think the big thing for the Bills is to put them a game more behind them."

Haley understands the heightened stakes of this rivalry. Roethlisberger finished 3-9 against Tom Brady and 0-3 against Peyton Manning, often having to go through one or the other to reach a Super Bowl.

Facing Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks brings with it high-leverage situations.

"In this day and age, you have a number of guys like that, and these guys being two of them," Haley told me. "Drew Brees was another one. Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl for Ben.

"I don’t think that gets considered enough. What’s the competition? … I can’t wait to watch this matchup. I know both these guys. I knew Mahomes when he came in to visit with Pittsburgh, but we had Ben. We thought Ben had more time on the clock, and we weren’t ready to make that jump. But at the end of the day with Patrick Mahomes, you knew he was special.

"And then at Cleveland, I probably did more work having the first and fourth pick on Josh, Baker [Mayfield] and all of those guys — [Sam] Darnold, [Josh] Rosen and Lamar [Jackson]. But you didn’t have to be around Josh a long time to know he was going to be a big timer."

The debate has raged in the Pacific Northwest – who should Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald start against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on the road at Levi’s Stadium – backup Drew Lock or his Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold?

Macdonald appears to have already made the decision, saying Darnold will get the nod if he shows that he has fully recovered from an injured quad and cracked rib that forced him to miss two games. However, Darnold had an extra week during the bye to recover and is looking to get back to playing winning football.

But Darnold has struggled since helping to lead Seattle to a Super Bowl last season. He ranks 26th in completion percentage (60.2), 28th in touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-9), and 24th in passer rating (79.5). And Darnold tops the league with 29 turnovers since the start of the 2025 season.

Sam Darnold has struggled this season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lock has completed 73% of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.6 passer rating. Lock has lost two fumbles. The Seahawks are 4-0 in games Lock has played most of the snaps.

Still, Haley says Darnold deserves to keep his starting job.

"If Sam is close to 100% healthy, you go with Sam," Haley told me. "You won a Super Bowl with this guy. That’s a pretty big deal. Lock is playing great, and I love to see that. And he’s got a chance to parlay that into being one of these guys who gets a second lease on life. Whether it’s in Seattle or somewhere else, I don’t know that. But now Seattle’s got [Zach] Charbonnet back. They’re running the football.

"When Sam was playing, they didn’t look like that. They couldn’t run the football at all, really. They didn’t have backs to do it. Jadarian Price was in and out of the lineup. He’s a rookie.

"But I think Lock has really benefitted from getting back to a Seattle offense, which is under center running the football, tie play action into that. And that’s when Sam Darnold thrived last year. They were one of the best running teams in the league They ran it as much if not more than anyone else in the league.

Another league source I spoke with agreed with Haley’s assessment.

"The quarterback that gives them the best chance to win is Sam," the league source told me.

The NFL lost one of the league’s best ambassadors of the game with the passing of former Denver Broncos legend, linebacker Tom Jackson on Friday. He was 75.

A three-time Pro Bowler who played 14 years in the league and is a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, Jackson is probably best known for the 29 years he spent at ESPN, working alongside Chris Berman on the network’s signature "NFL Primetime" show.

My former colleague at the Tacoma News Tribune, sports columnist and fiction writer Dave Boling, had a front-row seat to Jackson’s generous personality on and off the field. They were both teammates at the University of Louisville in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Boling penned a tribute to his good friend this week. He also wrote a story on Jackson during his time as a columnist about Jackson’s tenure at ESPN.

"He had such a profound influence," Boling told me. "It didn’t take long to be around him to realize this was an exceptional human being. We weren’t best friends or anything, but he would call, and we might talk for a half hour. It was just wonderful, that skill that he had."

Both were freshmen on the scout team at Louisville in August 1969, Boling a center trying to keep the cat-quick Jackson away from his quarterback – a mostly unsuccessful endeavor.

"I go to block him and he’s not there," Boling told me. "This was the day when a middle linebacker would greet a center with a forearm shiver right in the face, break their nose a couple times a week.

"You could engage them and shield them a little bit. This guy was just gone. He was so fast, so quick and so instinctive that I didn’t really take a beating from him because that was not his job. He went and put a hurt on the ball carrier. But he was doing that to everyone else, too. He was the most talented player on the field from the first day, as a freshman — including varsity."

Tom Jackson was a key part of the Broncos' Orange Crush defense befeore becoming a successful broadcaster. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Boling said the two shared a bond because they both lost parents early in life — Boling his father as a teenager and Jackson his mother.

"We had some good talks about both of us having lost a parent early," Boling told me. "He walked by, we started talking and it ended up being a really important moment that I remember decades later. And he kept it up, and it was his doing, not mine."

Boling said the two kept in touch over the years, along with other teammates, through a text chain with fellow teammates.

In that text chain, Boling said last week on the anniversary of the tragic plane crash, Jackson talked about the 1970 incident that killed 75 members of the Marshall University traveling party. Louisville had competed against Marshall earlier that season before the plane crash, and the tragedy deeply impacted Jackson and his teammates.

"That hit all of us," Boling told me. "It could have been us. And somebody brought that up, just think of all the years that we got, just a quirk of fate. And then Tommy got on and said, ‘Yeah, it really makes you appreciate the time, the precious days that we have with our family now.’

"It was perfectly said, and then three or four days later he’s gone. I don’t know if he knew something, or he had some sense of that. But it made it more poignant for all of us."

Top 5 On The West Side

5. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

There’s some speculation out there that Puka Nacua has played his last snaps as a Ram because of the season-ending knee injury and the fact he’s in the final year of his deal. Yes, Los Angeles has not opened talks for a new contract and Nacua has had his off-the-field issues. But I would be surprised if McVay moves off a player as talented as Nacua, considering what he brings to their offense.

4. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Seattle has three of their last four games on the road, with two of those last three games against the Rams. However, the Seahawks won 12 of their last 13 games to finish out the season last year. Winners of three of their last four games, can the Seahawks go on another memorable run to reach the postseason?

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

New addition Josh Downs has caught eight of his 10 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in two games for the Chiefs, averaging 11.2 yards per target. Before joining Kansas City, Downs had failed to record double-digit yards per target in any games all season for the Colts.

2. Denver Broncos (8-2)

Bo Nix has 32 wins since entering the NFL in 2024. With a win in Week 12, Nix ties Andrew Luck (33 wins), Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (33) and Matt Ryan (33) for the second-most wins by a starting quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Russell Wilson (36 wins) has more.

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

With the victory over the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan earned his 100th career win (postseason included), making him the third head coach in 49ers franchise history to reach 100 career wins (George Seifert – 108; Bill Walsh – 102).

"Every time we play each other, it always comes down to the very end of the game. And it’s about who makes the big plays in the big moments. It’s always exciting. It’s always fun. But you have to play your best football in order to go out there and win."

Patrick Mahomes on facing Josh Allen