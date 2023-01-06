National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Patriots-Bills 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots head to New York to square off against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins, while the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been canceled.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Patriots at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Patriots +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

What a traumatic week for the Bills, going from being fired up to playing the biggest MNF game of the season in Cincinnati to having the game postponed due to the cardiac arrest suffered by safety Damar Hamlin in the second quarter.

There’s no precedent for how they’ll bounce back from this, but they are slated to host the Patriots Sunday in a game New England needs to secure a playoff berth. The Bills have won four of five from the Patriots, and Josh Allen has largely dominated this defense, including a convincing 24-10 win in Foxborough in December.

The Patriots' offense is anemic, and they needed the defense to score (again) to beat the Dolphins and their 3rd string QB last week.

The loss of Hamlin is big, given how much he played the last 13 weeks for the beat-up Buffalo secondary, with safety Micah Hyde lost for the season in Week 2. Jordan Poyer’s nagging knee injury has slowed him this season, and he’s instrumental to this defense. They’ve won 15 straight games he’s played.

Either way, the number was Bills -10 on the look-ahead line. Buffalo comes out fired up, lay the points.

PICK: Bills (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

