NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Titans-Eagles

The Tennessee Titans head to Pennsylvania in Week 13 to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in an AFC/NFC NFL matchup

The Titans were defeated 20-16 by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, while the Eagles outlasted the Green Bay Packers, 40-33.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Titans at Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Titans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

I’m taking the road Titans to bounce back after not covering this past weekend in a home loss to the Bengals.

While I don’t love how the Titans can’t score any points, the rest of this game matches up well for them. The Eagles rushing defense is ranked 24th in the league, and the Titans should be able to exploit this for some offensive success.

The Titans need to run the ball well because the Eagles defense can stop the pass and will not be scared by Ryan Tannehill. Derrick Henry only rushed for 38 yards last weekend, and after a bad performance, we often see an explosion in his production the following week. Additionally, the coaching staff will challenge the Titans' offensive line will to improve on last week's poor performance.

Since a Week 2 loss to the Bills, the Titans defense has not allowed more than 22 points in a game. That includes allowing 20 to both the Chiefs and Bengals, two of the better offenses in the NFL.

The Titans' defense is tough, physical and attacking. They are first in rushing defense DVOA and their defense should feel good in this matchup against a run-heavy Eagles' offense. The Eagles have had issues recently when facing dominant rushing defenses, struggling to produce points against Washington and Indianapolis.

The combination of the Titans rushing attack and their rushing defense will get them to cover in this contest.

Also, the Titans are 17-7 against the spread as an underdog of 3 or more points under Mike Vrabel.

PICK: Titans (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

