NFL odds: How to bet Eagles-Buccaneers, point spread, more

It'll be ground vs. air when the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) on Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Eagles +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Eagles are 8-8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Buccaneers are 9-8 ATS this season.

The Eagles are 10-7 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Buccaneers are 9-8 on the over in the O/U this season.

The Eagles are 10-1 ATS in their past 11 playoff games as the underdog. The Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games as home favorites.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Bucs do a good job of defending what Philadelphia does well, running the ball. So Tampa Bay should win this game. But, Jalen Hurts should be healthy and they are capable of making this game uncomfortable for the Bucs. Similar to what Washington did last year against Tampa Bay. The WFT's pass rush made it uncomfortable for Tom Brady in that game."

PICK: Eagles (+8.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing (2,715 yards) and the Buccaneers led the league in passing (5,229 yards).

Hurts led the Eagles in rushing with 784 yards on 139 carries (5.6 per attempt) with 10 touchdowns.

Philadelphia's running attack also has Miles Sanders (754 yards on 137 carries, 5.5 yards per carry), Jordan Howard (406 yards on 86 carries, 4.7 YPC, three touchdowns), Boston Scott (373 yards on 87 carries, 4.3 YPC, seven TDs) and Kenneth Gainwell (291 yards on 68 carries, 4.3 YPC, five TDs).

Sanders has missed the past two games with a broken hand but coach Nick Sirianni said he is "hopeful" Sanders will play.

Hurts is 265-for-432 passing (61.3 percent) for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Linebacker Alex Singleton is tied for 11th in the NFL with 137 tackles.

"Philadelphia has earned my respect and they should keep it close," Cowherd said. "I think I would wait closer to the game just to see who is in for the Eagles. If Philadelphia can get all their COVID-19 list guys back, then they should be good."

Brady, in search of his eighth Super Bowl title, leads the NFL in passing at age 44.

Brady is 485-for-719 passing (67.5%) for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Buccaneers were dealt a blow when leading receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Dec. 19.

Mike Evans has 74 catches for 1,035 yards (14.0 yards per catch) with 14 touchdowns (second in the NFL among receivers). Brady's longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski has 55 catches for 802 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Running back Leonard Fournette has 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go with 69 catches for 454 yards and two scores.

A key could be the battle up front. Tampa Bay has given up the fewest sacks this season (23) and Philadelphia has 29 sacks, second-lowest in the NFL.

The all-time series between the teams is tied 10-10, with the Buccaneers winning the past three games.

