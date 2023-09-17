National Football League Tua Tagovailoa dissected Patriots defense and Bill Belichick’s elaborate game plan Published Sep. 17, 2023 11:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bill Belichick clearly knows Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can throw the deep ball. The New England Patriots geared up a defensive game plan with a design to prevent big plays.

While Tagovailoa earned an unfair reputation as The Guy Who Can't Throw Deep, he has completely upended that evaluation. The QB faced a question this week about whether he thought anyone still doubted his deep-throwing abilities. Tua scoffed and said: "I don't care." Tagovailoa is, in fact, so dangerous with the deep ball that the smartest defensive mind in the NFL (Belichick) forced the Dolphins QB to win with the quick passing game.

So that's what Tua did.

Tagovailoa spent the game torturing Belichick's defense with paper cuts. Small slices but exasperatingly painful. The Dolphins won, 24-17, in Week 2 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagovailoa closed out the first half against the Patriots with a drive where he went 7 of 7 for 69 yards and a touchdown. Miami went up-tempo for the drive and looked like it was in complete control of the game. Tagovailoa dropped a dime to Braxton Berrios to get the Dolphins inside the 5-yard line, with an arcing pass sneaking into the window between defensive backs Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez.

Some games, the Dolphins rely almost completely on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So Belichick seemed to force Tua away from those two guys. That didn't bug Tua either. He targeted nine different receivers and six of those pass-catchers had 20 yards or more.

It wasn't perfect. Tagovailoa lost his cool in the fourth quarter, with a deep attempt for Tyreek Hill that was an effort to test rookie Christian Gonzalez. But the cornerback showed why the Patriots picked him in the first round. Gonzalez tracked down the ball, severely underthrown to Hill. And the cornerback (6-foot-2) won the contested catch against the much shorter Hill (5-foot-10). But New England couldn't punish Miami for the turnover. The Patriots went three-and-out. And the Dolphins then punished the Patriots for their missed opportunity.

When the Dolphins got the ball back, Raheem Mostert went 43 yards on the first play of the drive. New England nipped at Miami's heels all the way to the end. But coach Mike McDaniel held on.

The Dolphins offense might not have put up 36 points like it did in Week 1. But they remain in the conversation as the best offense in the NFL. They withstood the kitchen sink and the bathroom sink and a few PVC tubes, too. The craziest example? Well, on a Dolphins field goal attempt, special-teams standout Brenden Schooler came in motion (like he was Tyreek Hill streaking across a formation) and timed his rush with the snap.

He easily slipped into position for an incredible block. It was the kind of wrinkle for which Belichick has grown famous. (And it's the kind of wrinkle that, as NBC's Cris Collinsworth noted, other NFL teams will surely copy.)

On defense, Belichick clearly custom-fitted his game plan to stop Tua, with three deep safeties on the field at all times and a seemingly vacant box. It was a sign of tremendous respect for Tua. After this game, Belichick will have to go back to the drawing board. Or, he'll have to hope New England's offense can score more than 17 points.

For the second straight game, the Patriots defense refused to let the team get too lopsided. Matthew Judon and company fought to keep New England alive, just as they did in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But no matter how many opportunities the defense seemed to give Mac Jones and the offense, they didn't seem to capitalize.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

That was a credit to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose fancy and frenetic fronts toyed with New England's offensive line. Even without top pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, the Dolphins managed seven QB hits and four sacks. They also held New England's rushing attack to 3.5 yards per carry — despite the Patriots boasting Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dolphins left no doubt they are one of the best football teams in the NFL. There might still be some questions about whether they're a complete football team, given their defense forced Tua into a shootout in Week 1. But clearly they're not hopeless after holding the Patriots to 17 points on Sunday night.

Miami's start has been what they'd hoped. They faced down demons against the Chargers. And then Miami got a win in the AFC East.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

share