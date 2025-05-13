National Football League Ranking 8 rookies picked after Day 1 who have a chance to be NFL stars Published May. 13, 2025 12:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the prospects deemed to be the best and possessing the most upside entering the NFL in any given year are first-round picks, the very top of the draft is not the only place where clubs can find top-end talent.

Many of the league’s best players — past and present — have ranged from the second round to undrafted. Current stars selected after Day 1 include the likes of Derrick Henry (second round), Travis Kelce (third round), Maxx Crosby (fourth round) and Puka Nacua (fifth round), among others.

Here are eight players selected after the first round of this year’s draft who have a chance to be stars, ranked in descending order by their breakout potential:

Draft slot: No. 68 overall (third round)

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 3 INTs, 2 PBUs, 18 tackles

In six seasons at Iowa State, Porter was just a one-year starter. He’s been a cornerback for just three years, too. But his elite size and length at the position make him the perfect project for Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who has helped to turn other former receivers into star corners, including Legion of Boom legend Richard Sherman and 2023 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen. Porter’s outstanding special teams ability should keep him around long enough to turn that potential into reality as a cornerback.

Draft slot: No. 67 overall (third round)

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 241 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 TDs

Fannin had a historic 2024 campaign at Bowling Green, breaking the FBS records for tight ends in receiving yards, receptions, receiving yards per game and receptions per game. A gifted receiver, Fanning has great run-after-the-catch ability that should translate to the NFL level, despite the fact that he’s not the most graceful athlete. At just 20 years old, his best football appears to be ahead of him.

Draft slot: No. 96 overall (third round)

Measurables: 6-foot, 204 pounds

2024 stats (16 games): 6 INTs, 10 PBUs, 82 tackles, FF

Watts makes up for his lack of size and top-end athleticism with his elite production. He registered 13 interceptions and 27 pass breakups in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, displaying a playmaking ability that should translate to the pros.

Draft slot: No. 144 overall (fifth round)

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 212 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 74.0% completion rate for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 INTs

Widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks in this year’s rookie class at the start of the pre-draft process, Sanders has the talent to do more than simply outplay his draft slot. Despite a lack of elite traits and a tendency to hold the ball a bit too long at times, the former Colorado star is a polished, accurate passer with supreme confidence and a proven track record of delivering in late-game situations.

Draft slot: No. 133 overall (fourth round)

Measurables: 6-foot, 205 pounds

2024 stats (7 games): 55 receptions for 834 yards and 6 TDs

Royals is a smooth athlete with the tracking skills to be a great NFL receiver in time, a process which could be accelerated by playing with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. Before missing Utah State’s final five games last season due to a foot injury, Royals ranked fourth in the FBS with 119.1 receiving yards per game. His 10 catches of at least 50 yards since the start of 2023 also led the FBS.

Draft slot: No. 47 overall (second round)

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

2024 stats (6 games): 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 14 tackles

If it weren’t for medical concerns, Johnson might have gone in the top half of the first round. The former Michigan standout has the size, length, instincts and coverage IQ to be a star cornerback in the NFL. The defensive MVP of the 2023 national title game, Johnson was a second-team All-American last season despite playing just six games due to toe and hamstring injuries.

Draft slot: No. 59 overall (second round)

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 251 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 17 sacks, 84 tackles (22.5 for loss), 3 FF

Green enters the NFL with character concerns, as sexual assault allegations in his past played a role in his slide out of the first round. From a football standpoint, he’s an explosive pass rusher with an arsenal of moves that gives him a chance to be a plus edge defender in the long term, despite lacking ideal size. His 17 sacks at Marshall last season led the FBS.

Draft slot: No. 38 overall (second round)

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 202 pounds

2024 stats (16 games): 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs

Outside of Ashton Jeanty, Henderson is arguably the most complete running back in this class. He may not be the most graceful rusher, but he gets the job done between the tackles and has home-run speed in his back pocket. He can catch out of the backfield and is viewed as elite in pass protection, too. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he’s as good of a pass-protecting running back as he’s ever scouted. Henderson could be a high-upside, three-down back from Day 1.

