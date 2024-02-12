National Football League
NFL world reacts to overtime finish in Super Bowl LVIII
National Football League

NFL world reacts to overtime finish in Super Bowl LVIII

Updated Feb. 12, 2024 12:37 a.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs ripped the San Francisco 49ers' hearts out again and became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the early 2000s New England Patriots. The Chiefs won a thriller in what became only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, 25-22, on a walk-off touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

Here's how NFL players, fans, FOX Sports experts, the Chiefs themselves, and more reacted!

Another epic Chiefs celebration

K.C.'s dynasty and Mahomes' legend secured

Skip Bayless and Dave Helman almost nailed their predictions

And Nick Wright, well …

Another agonizing night in The Bay

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Drake wagers $1.15 million on Chiefs, tracking other big bets

2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Drake wagers $1.15 million on Chiefs, tracking other big bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes