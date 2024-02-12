National Football League NFL world reacts to overtime finish in Super Bowl LVIII Updated Feb. 12, 2024 12:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs ripped the San Francisco 49ers' hearts out again and became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the early 2000s New England Patriots. The Chiefs won a thriller in what became only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, 25-22, on a walk-off touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

Here's how NFL players, fans, FOX Sports experts, the Chiefs themselves, and more reacted!

Another epic Chiefs celebration

K.C.'s dynasty and Mahomes' legend secured

Skip Bayless and Dave Helman almost nailed their predictions

And Nick Wright, well …

Another agonizing night in The Bay

