National Football League Super Bowl LVIII by the numbers: Contextualizing Chiefs' win over 49ers Updated Feb. 12, 2024 12:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have made history once again.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII, which was just the second Super Bowl to ever reach overtime.

With the win, the Patrick Mahomes-era Chiefs have now won three Lombardi Trophies in the past five seasons. They also became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in two decades, when the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04, as the Chiefs further solidified their dynasty status.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' dynasty case by the numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

8: The Chiefs joined a rare club among Super Bowl champions with their win on Sunday, becoming just the eighth team to ever win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They joined the Green Bay Packers (1966-67), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75; 1978-79), 49ers (1988-89), Dallas Cowboys (1992-93), Denver Broncos (1997-98) and Patriots (03-04) as the only teams to ever do it.

5: Kansas City also joined an even more exclusive club among teams that won multiple titles in a short span. It became just the fifth team to win three Super Bowls in a five-year span. Pittsburgh reached that mark in the 1970s, Dallas accomplished it in the 1990s and New England did it on two separate occasions over its six-title run over the last two decades.

5: Similarly, Andy Reid became the fifth head coach in NFL history to win three Super Bowls. Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Bill Walsh (three) and Joe Gibbs (three) are the other four coaches to reach that mark.

4: Reid had Kyle Shanahan's number in the Super Bowl once again. He defeated the 49ers head coach in Super Bowl LIV, with coaches who won the first matchup having won the second matchup all four times there's been a Super Bowl rematch between head coaches.

5: As for Mahomes, he also became the fifth quarterback to win three Super Bowls with Sunday's win. Tom Brady (seven), Troy Aikman (three), Terry Bradshaw (four) and Joe Montana (four) are the only other four quarterbacks to win that many.

15: Mahomes notched his 15th playoff win in just his sixth season as a starting quarterback on Sunday, making him just the third quarterback to win that many postseason games in NFL history. He's also the second-youngest quarterback to reach that mark. Brady (35) and Montana (16) are the only other quarterbacks who've won more playoff games.

2: Only one quarterback-coach duo stands above Mahomes-Reid in postseason wins. The Brady-Belichick combo has them beat with 30 postseason wins.

13: Mahomes was historically efficient over the Chiefs' back-to-back title runs, throwing 13 touchdowns to just one interception.

17: The 49ers held a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday's game, marking the 17th time that Mahomes has come back from a double-digit deficit in 31 tries over his career.

0: Mahomes remains undefeated at Allegiant Stadium (5-0) and as an underdog in the postseason (4-0).

2: Mahomes joins Steve Young (Super Bowl XXIX) as the only players to lead their team in passing and rushing yards in a Super Bowl win. Mahomes threw for 333 yards and rushed for 66 more on Sunday.

28: The Chiefs improved to 15-3 when Mahomes rushes for 28-plus yards over the last two seasons (regular season and postseason). They also improved to 32-9 when he rushes for 28-plus yards in his career (regular season and postseason).

3: Travis Kelce became the third player in NFL history to record more than five career seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and win at least three Super Bowls (Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin).

262: Rashee Rice finishes with 262 receiving yards in the postseason, the second most all-time by a rookie in a single postseason (Ja'Marr Chase had 368 in 2021).

2: The 49ers became the first team to make four conference title games in a five-year span without winning a Super Bowl since the 2001-04 Philadelphia Eagles.

2: Kyle Shanahan is now 0-2 as a head coach in the Super Bowl.

'Obviously we're hurting. The team's hurting' - 49ers' HC Kyle Shanahan after loss to Chiefs in the Super Bowl

72: Shanahan's 72 wins (including the postseason) is the second most of any active head coach without a Super Bowl title (Sean McDermott, 78).

1: Shanahan is the only coach in the Super Bowl era to lead his team to 25-plus points per game that has not won a title (minimum 100 games).

2: Jauan Jennings and Nick Foles are the only players to throw a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl.

31: Mahomes continued to dominate quarterbacks under the age of 25. Such quarterbacks are now 4-31 in head-to-head games against Mahomes (including playoffs), going 0-5 against him in the postseason.

57: The two longest field goals in Super Bowl history both came in this game. Jake Moody initially set the record in the first half with a 55-yard field before Harrison Butker broke it with a 57-yard field goal in the second half.

share