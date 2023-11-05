NFL Week 9 top viral moments: Chiefs defense legit? Vikings rep Kirk Cousins; more

National Football League
Nov. 5, 2023

The halfway point of the NFL season arrives with a Week 9 slate full of top-tier matchups!

First, the Chiefs' defense continued to excel as they beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany, 

In the early window, the Rams visit the Packers with both teams desperate for a win, while the Vikings take on the Falcons, the Commanders visit Bill Belichick and the Patriots and the Seahawks take on the Ravens in a clash of playoff hopefuls in Baltimore.

Later, all eyes turn to Philadelphia as the Eagles and Cowboys resume the NFL's fiercest rivalry for the first time in 2023. Despite both teams being among the NFC's best last year, this marks the first time since 2021 that both starting quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott — are healthy for this matchup. Also, the Giants head west to face the Raiders in the interim head coaching debut of Antonio Pierce, a former Super Bowl-winning linebacker with New York.

This intriguing slate has the NFL world buzzing, especially as another Eagles-Cowboys matchup with playoff implications occurs. 

Here are the top moments that captured the attention of social media on Sunday!

Kansas City Chiefs 21, Miami Dolphins 14

The Chiefs' defense is legit… but are the Dolphins?

Social media reacted to Kansas City's ability to stifle Miami even after the Chiefs' offense went cold in the second half.

Showing love!

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco signed autographs for several fans, while Patrick Mahomes linked up with soccer star Antoine Greizmann.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Look good, play good!

Aaron Jones got handed some cool-looking shades after an early touchdown.

Low-scoring affair in Green Bay

Simone Biles, football expert

The U.S. gymnastics legend is all-in on the gridiron while watching her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Vikings players show love to Kirk Cousins

While warming up for their first game after losing their star quarterback to a torn Achilles, Vikings players donned shirts honoring Cousins.

Bijan Robinson selfie!

Nobody gets access like our NFL on FOX cameras do — even when they're strapped to a football!

Back in the A!

Former Atlanta Braves World Series champion shortstop Dansby Swanson — now with the Chicago Cubs — returned to his native Atlanta to watch some Vikings football.

(Another) new team, same Josh Dobbs

After Jaren Hall exited early with a concussion, Josh Dobbs took the field — for his third different team of 2023.

Where is Bijan?

The Falcons were stood up at the goal line — without once using their prized rookie Robinson.

Washington Commaders at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Sam Howell experience in two tweets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Hometown pride!

Houston native Mike Evans wears an Astros jersey as he heads near his hometown of Galveston to play the Texans.

New kicker?

The Texans had to go to their backup placekicker — running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Ravens defense DOMINATING

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is struggling once again as the Ravens continue to make a case as to why they should be considered an AFC heavyweight.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Tito in the house!

Former Guardians manager Terry Francona, who just retired after a decorated career, was on hand to root for the Browns on Sunday.

Just like they drew it up!

In one of the most improbable touchdowns of the season, a Deshaun Watson pass bounced off a helmet — and right into the arms of Amari Cooper.

