National Football League Cowboys' Micah Parsons ahead of Eagles game: 'I'm going to take their stripes' Published Nov. 5, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons has established himself among the league's most ferocious defensive players since being drafted in 2021.

Ahead of Sunday's marquee matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Parsons sat down with FOX NFL reporter Kristina Pink to discuss the intangibles that contribute to his intimating presence on the field.

"I think the game is pretty simple," Parsons said. "[If] you look at the game's most ferocious competitors ever, [their mindset is] dominate or be dominated."

Parsons dominance has often been illustrated through his uncanny ability to get to the opposing team's quarterback. In now his third season, Parsons has registered 32.5 career sacks, while also recording 119 solo tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say my speed, and my ability to switch it up [makes me dominate]," Parsons said. "I can rush over the center, I can rush over the guard, I can rush over tackles, I can go cover [the opposing team's] best running back. I can play man-to-man on [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey. I've done it already. I don't see any other edge-rushers that can do that."

The 24-year-old's gifted defensive prowess has been on display since his rookie season, in which he was unanimously awarded Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, coming into Week 9, Parsons will be pitted against the league's best offensive line according to Pro Football Network.

"I don't shy away from the moments, you know — I kind of live for them." Parsons said in regard to Sunday's divisional matchup. "Going into Lincoln [Financial Field] is no joke. They've got one of the best atmospheres in football, and it's going to be a special place to play in.

"I'm going to take their stripes."

Sunday's contest will be the first meeting this season between the Cowboys and the Eagles, as Dallas trails Philadelphia for first-place in the NFC East.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share