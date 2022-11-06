National Football League NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral moments from Packers-Lions, more 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league's trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team in particular struggled early after notably not making a trade near the deadline — and the Packers' head coach and star quarterback were not pleased.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Rodgers getting frustrated… against Detroit?!?

The Lions entered their Week 9 game against the division-rival Packers with the worst scoring defense in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, entered the game with an 18-6 career record against the Lions. Yet Rodgers threw three interceptions as the Lions held the Packers scoreless until Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard on a third-quarter touchdown.

Both Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur were dumbfounded after the first interception.

Then, after throwing another interception to star Lions rookie pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cameras spotted Rodgers looking visibly frustrated on the phone to the coach's booth.

Rodgers again showed frustration after throwing another interception in the third quarter.

The Packers trailed the Lions 8-6 late in the third quarter.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy celebrates Mixon's performance

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a historic day, scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns in Cincinnati's rout of the Panthers. And Mixon and his teammates were ready to celebrate his scores in style, including with a Lambeau Field-style leap, a Rob Gronkowski-esque spike from center Ted Karras, a dance with wide receiver Tee Higgins and an amazing callback to Remember The Titans:

This guy is probably loving what he's seeing:

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Taylor "Him"icke?

The Commanders entered their home game against the one-loss Vikings as underdogs, but took an early lead – though not without some controversy. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with receiver Curtis Samuel on a deep touchdown pass, but got some help when Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum ran into a referee. The result stood, as referees are considered part of the field by the NFL rulebook, but social media was buzzing about the play.

Nonetheless, Commanders fans are still thrilled with Heinicke's performance in place of the injured Carson Wentz:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

"Stop it!"

Justin Fields' heroics have kept the Bears in a close one with the high-powered Dolphins offense all game. Miami's defense, including new star addition Bradley Chubb, had issues bringing him down all afternoon.

Though Mike McDaniel's offense helmed by Tua Tagovailoa has helped Miami keep pace, McDaniel apparently resorted to begging for mercy when it comes to stopping fields.

But a drop from Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on 4th down allowed the Dolphins to escape Chicago with a 35-32 win.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more