NFL Week 8 Plays That Stood Out: Cardinals Beat Dallas' Secondary; Lions Crack Flores Code

Welcome to The Plays that Stood Out, where we take a deep dive into the moments that shaped the past week of NFL games and try to figure out what they could mean for the teams and players going forward.

This week, we’re looking at how the Cowboys' defensive woes led to another loss, how Denver's goal-line stand exposed a flaw in the Chiefs' passing game, and the creativity that led to Jahmyr Gibbs' big second half in Detroit.

1. Cardinals Mix Up The Cowboys' Secondary To Complete Comeback

The Cowboys have an offense that’s fully capable of winning a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they also have a defense that can let Gardner Minshew lead three touchdown drives in 11 minutes. That’s what happened Sunday before Dallas lost in overtime to a scrappy but far less talented Cardinals team, dropping their record to 3-5.

Dak Prescott called it "one of the toughest games I’ve been a part of." A surprisingly chill Jerry Jones called the loss "an indictment of the whole show," but said he wasn’t considering a coaching change and still believed head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the right guy for the job.

Whether that’s true or not, it’s becoming increasingly hard to defend the work of Schottenheimer’s first-year defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, whose unit allowed Arizona to claw its way back into the game. The game-tying touchdown – which would have been the winner if not for a missed extra point – perfectly encapsulated Dallas’ defensive issues.

Parker, who rose through the coaching ranks under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, runs a system built around "zone match" coverage. In simple terms, the defense plays zone coverage but picks up receivers who enter their assigned zones. In theory, you’re getting the best of both worlds: the leverage advantage of a zone and the tighter coverage of man. Bill Belichick and Nick Saban created the concept while working together in Cleveland in the early ‘90s.

In typical zone coverage, defenders drop to a certain spot and then break on the ball once it’s thrown. But as Saban famously said, "when [Dan] Marino is throwing it, that old break on the ball s--- don’t work."

Match coverage also has disadvantages, too. At the top of the list is the complexity. Defenders have to be on the same page on who’s responsible for whom; otherwise, you’re going to see busted coverages. Offensive coaches also blur the lines and create that confusion with their play designs. Case in point: Arizona’s touchdown that forced overtime.

Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson lines up out wide to start, making him the No. 1 receiver. The next receiver inside is the No. 2 receiver, and the furthest inside is the No. 3. Those designations matter for the defense playing match coverage because they dictate the assignments. Before the snap, you can see the Cowboys defenders working out everyone's responsibilities.

In this case, linebacker Shemar James and safety Alijah Clark seem to be working in tandem to cover the No. 3 receiver, initially Trey McBride. But at the snap, Wilson motions inside, and with the three routes overlapping, it becomes almost impossible to work out who’s the final No. 3.

That ball is already snapped, and you can see safety Alijah Clark still trying to work out the assignments. Wilson ends up as the final No. 3, which gets him matched up with linebacker Shemar James. It looks like James expects help from Clark, but he doesn’t get it, leaving Wilson open in the back of the end zone.

Without knowing the exact coverage call, it’s difficult to assign blame for the coverage bust. Either way, asking a linebacker with James’ ability to cover Arizona’s top wide receiver isn’t a winning strategy, but Parker’s defensive philosophy let Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur create that matchup.

The takeaway: Parker’s system is sound, but it's hard to run without the right personnel. You don’t need to be an ace talent scout to look at the Cowboys' defensive depth chart and realize they don’t have it. If Dallas insists on running this match system for the rest of the season, they’ll have to make a trade (or three) at the deadline to improve the secondary. If not, Parker has to simplify his scheme and allow his guys to play fast.

The loss to Arizona feels like a major setback, but the Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East race. The offense is good enough to win this mediocre division – if the defense can just be "normal" bad and not "worst in the league" bad.

2. Denver's Goal-Line Stand Exposes Hole In Chiefs Offence

A little over a week ago, it looked like the Chiefs had rediscovered their championship form. They were sitting at 5-0 with a two-game lead in the AFC West. That lead is gone now after Sunday’s loss in Denver, and the last two games have revealed some concerning cracks.

Maybe "reveal" isn’t the correct word. The lack of playmaking in the receiving corps has been a concern for a few years, and it showed up on Sunday against the Broncos. The game’s final play was just one instance of that.

Denver played Cover 1, man coverage with a single-high safety and linebacker Alex Singletary protecting the middle of the field. That was the Broncos' 11th Cover 1 snap of the game, per Next Gen Stats. On those plays, Mahomes finished 4-for-10 for 30 yards and that game-ending sack. On third and fourth down, the numbers were even worse, with Mahomes mustering just 4 yards on five dropbacks.

Cover 1 is a popular strategy on conversion downs because it takes away the middle of the field and forces the quarterback to throw outside. It’s even more effective (and safer to play) when the offense doesn’t have a vertical threat on the outside. So you can see why teams feel confident playing Cover 1 against a Chiefs passing game centered around a 37-year-old tight end. Mahomes has attempted just seven throws of 20 or more air yards aimed outside the numbers. He’s 1-for-7 for 42 yards, and the one completion was hauled in by Tyquan Thornton, who’s out for the season.

Mahomes has faced Cover 1 on 47 dropbacks this season (10th most), and he’s averaging -0.6 EPA per play, putting him on pace for a career low against the coverage. Before 2025, Mahomes was one of the league’s best passers against Cover 1, averaging 0.28 EPA per dropback over that seven-year span.

The decline in production reflects more on the Chiefs receiving corps than Mahomes, and it will only continue if the front office doesn’t address this long-standing problem.

The takeaway: Well, we’ve got just over a week before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, so general manager Brett Veach has time to add to his receiver room before the stretch run. It would have been easier to stand pat if Kansas City was still rolling, but these last two weeks could motivate Veach to make a move. This doesn’t look like a Super Bowl-caliber roster as currently constructed.

My suggestion: call up Jacksonville and see what it’ll take to land Brian Thomas Jr. He’s had issues at the catch point these past two years, but at his best, Thomas is the downfield threat this team has been missing since the Tyreek Hill trade in 2022.

3. Lions And Jahmyr Gibbs Crack The Brian Flores Code

The play-calling matchup between Brian Flores and Drew Petzing was decidedly one-sided in the first half, with the Vikings defensive coordinator getting the better of his counterpart on the Lions sideline. Minnesota’s blitzing overwhelmed Jared Goff and the Detroit offensive line, forcing Petzing to abandon the downfield passing game in the second half.

Fortunately, the Jahmyr Gibbs-led run game was more than capable of picking up the slack. That didn’t appear to be the case early, though. The Lions were held to just 53 yards in the first half, with 19 of them coming on one play in the final seconds before the half. The second half was a different story, with Detroit racking up 164 yards on the ground. Gibbs’ 30-yard touchdown run, which gave the Lions their first lead in the third quarter, was the biggest play of the day and showed how Petzing unlocked the run game against the NFL’s best defense.

A lot is made of Minnesota’s blitzing against the pass, but the run blitzes are just as effective. Flores will send linebackers and defensive backs to plug gaps that initially looked open. In many offenses, quarterbacks will make a predetermined check at the line against certain fronts.

Against the Vikings, you don’t know what front you’re getting until after the snap. It prevents the offense from creating blocking double teams at the point of attack. On top of that, Flores typically has a bead on where offenses want to run the football and designs his blitzes accordingly.

Petzing came up with a creative run plan to combat that tactic. He had Detroit line up in these funky backfields, with two tight ends aligned side by side and Gibbs behind them.

This creates two dilemmas for the defense:

Do they overload to that side of the formation to match the numbers, leaving them vulnerable to weak-side runs? The two tight ends could be headed to either side, so which side do you target with those run blitzes?

Flores and the Vikings struggled to answer either question. And Petzing wisely waited until the second half to really lean on those formations, giving Minnesota little time to adjust. By my unofficial count, the Lions ran out of these formations 10 times for 100 yards.

That includes Gibbs’ 30-yard touchdown run. On that play, Detroit didn’t initially line up in the formation. Instead, Sam LaPorta motioned in at the snap, giving Minnesota’s front seven no time to sort things out.

Even with the schematic advantage, Detroit still needed Gibbs to work his magic to turn it into an explosive play. Effective scheme and star talent are a difficult combo to beat, even for a defense as good as Minnesota’s.

The takeaway: Detroit’s offense has missed Ben Johnson since his departure in 2025, but Petzing is pulling off a convincing impression of the former offensive coordinator. The Lions have a top-five offense by expected points added, Goff is on pace for one of his most productive seasons, and Gibbs has been as explosive as ever.

The defense may not be good enough for a deep postseason run, but the offense is there.

Three And Out

1. Petzing’s creativity wasn’t limited to the ground game. The Lions offensive coordinator also busted out a CFL-style play, with Amon-Ra St. Brown lining up 15 yards off the line of scrimmage before the snap and getting a running start on a perimeter screen.

We’ve seen this play at lower levels in recent seasons – Northwestern’s Chip Kelly has used it a few times this year – but this was the first time we’ve seen it in the pros.

Detroit gained 10 yards on the play, but I’m not sure it's viable for repeated use, mostly because of the fumble risk. It’s a lateral, so a drop or misplaced pass would lead to a fumble. The quarterback has to throw it at a high velocity to a target who’s built up a head of steam. It’s not a simple pitch-and-catch, and one hiccup could cause catastrophe for the offense.

2. The spirit of Charles "Peanut" Tillman lives on in 2026. The former Bears cornerback was known for his signature "Peanut Punch," which caused a lot of fumbles, and it appears the next generation has been studying his moves. Per Pro Football Focus, defenders have already caused 74 fumbles with a punch this season, nearly surpassing last season’s total of 80.

We got four more Peanut Punch fumbles on Sunday, including the astonishing effort by Falcons safety Jessie Bates, who’s tied for the league lead with three punch fumbles, to thwart a Buccaneers touchdown.

Unfortunately, the losing team caused all four of those fumbles, but that shouldn’t deter defenders. Keep on punching, guys.

3. Lamar Jackson is headed for injured reserve after suffering what could be a season-ending injury on his first dropback against the Bills on Sunday. Losing one of the league's most entertaining quarterbacks is a loss for the entire football-watching community. Even worse, it will spark another round of debate about Jackson’s long-term viability – a conversation that somehow wasn’t ended by the guy winning two MVP awards (and nearly a third).

Granted, Jackson has missed a lot of time with injuries over the past two seasons, but all three injuries came on routine dropbacks, including the latest.

Let’s just nip this in the bud: Jackson's run of bad injury luck has little to do with his playstyle or his scrambling. If Baltimore wants to keep its quarterback healthy, it needs to build a better offensive line. Nobody is surprised the offensive line is spoiling the Ravens' season. It was seen as a weak link back in August. But it happened quicker than anyone could have predicted.

