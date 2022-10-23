National Football League NFL Week 7 top plays: Bucs, Packers both fall; follow Chiefs-49ers, more 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the NFL season continues Sunday, with a potential Super Bowl preview taking place as the Chiefs play host to the San Francisco 49ers on FOX.

Earlier, the Carolina Panthers shocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Commanders surprised the Green Bay Packers, and the New York Giants rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Rely on the D

Sure, the Niners just got Christian McCaffrey via trade. But their defense remains their bread and butter, and Talanoa Hufanga made off with an eye-popping INT to cut K.C.'s first drive short.

Jimmy G rattled off an eight-yard lob TD to Ray-Ray McCloud to put the 49ers up 10-0.

Speed to burn

Sure, the Chiefs don't have Tyreek Hill anymore. But they're still rife with blazing wideouts, including Mecole Hardman. No. 17 busted through a hoard of Niners' defenders to bring K.C. within three, 10-7.

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Whirlybird

The Texans went 62 yards in 13 plays to take an early 7-3 edge. Once the squad entered the red zone, Chris Moore flashed some impressive body dexterity to whip around and haul in a 13-yard TD.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Breece bringin' it

Four straight punts (two apiece) marked the opening of this one, but on the Jets' third drive, they found pay dirt in three play thanks to Breece Hall's 62-yard dart to the house.

Pound it on the groudn

With Russell Wilson absent, the Broncos decided to go with the ground game to open the affair, and it worked early. The squad went 75 yards in 13 plays (mostly rushes) to take a 7-6 lead. Latavius Murray punched in the go-ahead score.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

In good hands

Marquise Goodwin can run, and he broke behind the Cards' defense for a quick 20-yard score to put the Hawks up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Kenny walkin'

Kenneth Walker's been a TD machine for Seattle in recent weeks, and he posted his third TD in just as many weeks to put the Hawks up 14-0. The romp made good on a Seattle INT.

Dallas Cowboys 24, Detroit Lions 6

One for the rook

Dak Prescott made his first appearance for the Cowboys since Week 1, but was immediately stuffed in the backfield on his first drive by Aidan Hutchinson, who made his fourth sack of the season to force a punt.

Himothy

No player has more interceptions than Trevon Diggs since last season, and he made off with another on the Cowboys' first defensive possession of the second half, laying out to make an athletic grab.

Ezekiel Elliott helped capitalize on the big takeaway with a one-yard TD rush, putting Dallas up 10-6.

Feasting

Elliott extended Dallas' lead to 17-6 with another one-yard plow up the middle on what was perhaps Prescott's best drive of the day. The Cowboys' starting QB completed four-of-six passes for 47 yards on the drive.

Shot out of a cannon

Prescott tossed his first TD of the season after rookie Sam Williams came away with a big fumble recovery, finding Peyton Hendershot in the end zone for a feel-good finale. The TD pass was the 150th of Prescott's career.

Cincinnati Bengals 35, Atlanta Falcons 17

Quick hitter

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense began the season at a snail's pace, but they've improved in recent weeks. Burrow followed up his 300-yard, three TD performance last week with an early dot to Tyler Boyd, good for 60 yards and a score.

The Bengals doubled their lead on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that Joe Mixon finished off with a short one-yard romp.

Playmakers galore

Cincy's offense kept the wheels turning late in the first. Tyler Boyd added to his stellar day with a crazy one-handed grab over the middle, before Burrow hurled a laser to Ja'Marr Chase for the Bengals' third TD.

Burrow's stat line just five seconds into the second quarter: 14-of-16, 228 yards, two TD and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Chasing history

Only one player scored more TD than Chase did in his rookie season, and he continued his unique start with another wondrous run after the catch, breaking away for 41 yards and another TD in the second quarter.

New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Daniel Jones has been dropping dimes more than ever this season, and the fourth-year signal-caller was tossing around money bags on his first drive against Jacksonville.

He completed six of seven pass attempts on the drive, including this pretty sailer to Darius Slayton to put New York up 7-0.

Duval!

The Jags saw New York's TD, and raised it one, plus a two-point conversion to boot. Travis Etienne got past the pylon with a short seven-yard burst, and Jacksonville went right back to him for the two-pointer.

Over the top

Trevor Lawrence showed off his ups to open the third quarter for the Jags, pushing them ahead 17-13 after leaping over the line for the TD. The Jags went 73 yards in seven plays to take the lead.

Rally the troops

A combination of breakout runs from Jones and Saquon Barkley got the Giants into stellar field position, and Jones put a bow on the big-time drive to give New York a 20-17 edge with five minutes to play in the fourth.

Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 20

Walk it in

When in doubt, give it to Nick Chubb. That's just what the Browns did with a high frequency in their 11-play, 75-ard drive to open their tilt with Baltimore. Chubb got five totes on the drive, amassing 18 yards and the go-ahead score.

Cooooooppp!

Cleveland took advantage of Chubb's intimidation factor on its second drive, faking a handoff to him before Jacoby Brissett uncorked a 55-yard bomb to Amari Cooper down the left sideline. The Browns got three points out of their second possession, taking a 10-3 first-quarter lead.

Flocky

After netting a pair of FGs, Baltimore found pay dirt near the end of the first half after a 10-play, 80 yard drive. Lamar Jackson's legs were a key catalyst in keeping plays alive, before Gus Edwards punched in a seven-yard score to put Baltimore up 13-10.

Big 93

Immense defensive lineman are not a foreign sight for Ravens fans, and their newest big man Calais Campbell made magic in a massive way to strip Brissett in Ravens' territory.

Edwards — fresh off the PUP list — punched in another TD for the squad on fourth down to give it a 20-10 lead.

Hunting for the end zone

After a slew of mammoth runs from Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt brought the Browns within three with a two-yard TD, capping a seven-play, 75 yard drive.

Blocked!

After the Browns jumped on a key fumble recovery, the Ravens' D came up with a clutch deflection on Cade York's 60-yard field goal attempt, keeping the team ahead 23-20.

Washington Commanders 23, Green Bay Packers 21

Aaron to Aaron

You can't keep both Aaron's in check forever, and the combo put their heads together for a four-yard TD after a nifty play fake. The hook-up capped a seven-play, 42 yard scoring drive for G.B.

Back the other way!

The Packers' defense has desperately been searching for answers after back-to-back upset losses against the Giants and Jets. And based on its early performance vs. Washington, it may have found some.

De'Vondre Campbell wrestled a ball away from Darrick Forrest, taking it back 63 yards to the house to give G.B. a 14-3 lead.

Capital cookin'

Washington got the best of the Packers' D on the next drive however, going 83 yards in 12 plays to come within four. Taylor Heinicke found Antonio Gibson over the middle for the pivotal TD.

Dime. Piece.

It took just five plays for Washington to find pay dirt on its third drive of the second half.

Heinicke hadn't frequented Terry McLaurin much prior to the drive, but he honed in on his favorite receiver when looking for six, and found him on the sideline for a tough 37-yard hook-up. The pitch-and-catch gave the Commanders a 17-14 advantage.

Pack attack

The Aaron-Aaron duo found gold again late in the fourth, as Rodgers put on a supreme display of pocket maneuvering, before finding Jones in the end zone. The throw brought G.B. within two, 23-21.

Washington's defense held up on the Packers' last possession though, moving up to 3-4, and dropping Green Bay to the same record.

Tennessee Titans 19, Indianapolis Colts 10

Defensive gem

It's picture time! The Titans' defense posed for their Kodak moment after Andrew Adams got his paws on a Matt Ryan pass attempt, and raced 76 yards to the end zone for Tennessee's first TD of the day.

The Titans doubled down on the pick with another INT on their next defensive outing, this time from David Long Jr., who collected his second in two weeks.

Meet me in Parris

Ryan and the Colts put the pair of giveaways behind them in the third, piecing together a 12-play, 58 yard drive that Ryan topped off with a deft pass to Parris Campbell.

Ball hunting

The Titans' defense put its foot down once again in the fourth, stopping a Colts' drive cold with just over three minutes to play as Terrance Mitchell stripped the ball loose, and Amani Hooker jumped on it.

Carolina Panthers 21, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Securing the bag

The Panthers played a stifling brand of defense in the first half, holding Tampa scoreless throughout. And just as the half came to a close, P.J. Walker fired a 20-yard missile to D.J. Moore, who got both feet down in the back of the end zone to seal the grab.

Walker had 125 yards and a TD on an 11-of-12 clip at the end of the first half.

TD Hub

Chuba Hubbard put his imprint on the game after D'Onta Foreman broke out for a 60-yard scamper, speeding 17 yards to the house to double the Panthers' lead in just three plays.

Tight end TD!

The first tight end TD on National Tight Ends Day came courtesy of Tommy Tremble, who put Carolina up 21-3 with a 29-yard grab from Walker.

