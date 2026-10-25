NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

Week 7 saw familiar names make history and rising stars give us more reasons to remember theirs.

Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford climbed the record books, while Joe Burrow proved how quickly a game can change. Trey McBride and Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to set record numbers, Bo Nix made history with his legs, and Jared Goff continued his perfect start.

Elsewhere, Malik Nabers and Omar Cooper Jr. joined elite company, the Vikings kept rolling, and the Buccaneers found just about every way to score.

Here are the numbers that defined Week 7:

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Aaron Rodgers threw his 540th career touchdown pass, passing Peyton Manning (539) for third in NFL history. He trails only Tom Brady (649) and Drew Brees (571).

With today’s win, Rodgers joined Brady (68) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 20 wins at age 40 or older.

Rodgers also earned his 115th win against NFC opponents, tying Brees for the second-most in NFL history.

Omar Cooper Jr. became the 12th player in NFL history with at least two 100-yard receiving games in his first three career games, and the first since Puka Nacua in 2023.

Cooper and Kenyon Sadiq are the only rookies with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in a game this season. Cooper has done it twice in three career games.

After completing six of 12 passes for 43 yards in a scoreless first half, Joe Burrow went 16-of-18 for 249 yards and four touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the second half. His four touchdown passes tied his career high for a half, while his 249 passing yards were the sixth-most in any second half of his career.

Trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals erupted for 35 unanswered points against the Ravens, tying the second-most second-half points in franchise history and their most since Oct. 29, 1989.

With three passing touchdowns on Sunday, Matthew Stafford is now the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Rams franchise history.

Stafford is now the only player in NFL history to lead two active franchises in career passing touchdowns: the Rams and Lions.

Jared Goff’s 14 touchdown passes without an interception through his first six games this season tie Russell Wilson (2019) for the most in NFL history.

The Lions 4-2 start marks the first time in franchise history they’ve won at least four of their first six games in four consecutive seasons.

Trey McBride became the first tight end in NFL history with 400 receptions in his first five seasons.

McBride also became the first player in NFL history with at least seven receptions in each of his team’s first seven games of a season.

He recorded his 10th career game with at least 10 receptions, the fifth-most by a tight end in NFL history.

Bo Nix’s 62-yard touchdown run against the Cardinals was the longest by a quarterback in Broncos history, surpassing Tim Tebow’s 40-yarder in 2010.

Nix reached 19.90 mph on the play, the longest touchdown run on a quarterback scramble in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Nix also became the fifth quarterback in NFL history with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards in the same game, joining Lamar Jackson (2022), Justin Fields (2022), Cam Newton (2012) and Ace Parker (1938).

Malik Nabers has four consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards, tying Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the second-longest streak in Giants history, behind only Beckham’s six-game streak in 2015.

Blitz Baby, Blitz!

According to Next Gen Stats, the Vikings blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks, the highest rate by a defense in a game since tracking began in 2016.

Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four of its sacks coming on blitzes.

The Vikings extended their winning streak to 11 games, tying the 1986–87 Bears for the longest streak with at least four different starting quarterbacks since 1950.

Minnesota’s 11-game winning streak is its longest since winning 13 straight in 1974–75.

Best Quarter Ever?

The Buccaneers became the second team in NFL history to score a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, field goal, defensive touchdown and special teams touchdown or returned extra point in a single quarter, doing so in today’s second quarter. They join the Jets, who accomplished the feat in the third quarter against the Lions in Week 1 of 2018.