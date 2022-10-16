National Football League NFL Week 6 top plays: Bills edge Chiefs; Rams top Panthers 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups.

In the early games, the New York Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants improved to 5-1 by rallying late to beat the Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons surprised the San Francisco 49ers.

Later, the Buffalo Bills struck last to edge the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of their thrilling playoff game.

Closing things out, it's a monster NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott will be absent for the game, but according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, he's close to making his return.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Buffalo Bills 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Not so fast

It looked like the Bills were going to wade their way into another quick score after their dominant outing last week, but the Chiefs' defense came away with a timely turnover after a costly fumble.

The Chiefs responded by collecting major yardage of their own, but Bills rookie Kaiir Elam had a special surprise waiting for Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.

Maneuver the pocket

Mahomes showed off excellent pocket presence to escape a would-be sack before finding Juju Smith-Schuster, who made a couple of defenders miss en route to his first Chiefs TD.

Can you Digg it?

Allen to Diggs. It's a well-oiled machine when its working correctly, and it struck gold midway through the third with a 17-yard strike to go up 17-10.

Right where it should be

Leave it to Mahomes to make the clutch plays in a comeback effort, and he did just that to tie to affair for K.C., firing off a nice dime to Mecole Hardman to tie it at 17.

Josh Allen is HIM

With the Bills driving for a potential go-ahead score, Allen hurdled a Chiefs defender en route to a 16-yard gain that put his team in the red zone. He punctuated the drive with a 14-yard TD strike to Dawson Knox to take a 24-20 lead.

No time for magic

Mahomes had a full minute to stage a comeback, an eternity for the former MVP. But Taron Johnson's interception two plays later sealed the win for the Bills.

Los Angeles Rams 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Back in the saddle

Allen Robinson's been awfully quiet to begin the season for the Rams, but this TD could be what steers him in the right direction for L.A.

To the house!

Defensive touchdowns are certainly a way to put points on the board if your offense is stalling. Dante Jackson took matters into his own hands to give the Panthers a 10-7 edge.

Score it for Skowronek

The Rams have other receivers that can make plays outside of Cooper Kupp, and Ben Skowronek popped free for a TD on a smooth end-around play. It pushed Los Angeles ahead 17-10 late in the third quarter.

Darrell Henderson lowered the boom on Carolina's D to double L.A.'s lead, 24-10.

Seattle Seahawks 19, Seattle Seahawks 9

Keep it going

Geno Smith has been one of the best QBs (you read that right) in the league these past few weeks, and he continued his hot tear with a number of heady plays to push Seattle ahead 9-3 in the first half.

Pose for the pic

Arizona's offense wasn't doing much for it through three quarters, but its special teams came through with a huge block, which the Cards jumped on for a TD to bring them within two.

Move, get out the way

Kenneth Walker had an emphatic response to the Cards' big score, making a few Arizona defenders miss as he sped around the edge to put Seattle up 19-9.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18

Pick 'n Pop

Kenny Pickett has rattled off a few rushing TDs, but he'd yet to fire a passing one before the Tampa matchup. That milestone is checked off, and Najee Harris was on the other end of it.

Grown man hands

The Steelers' D kept Tampa at bay through the first three quarters, and early in the fourth, Mitch Trubisky (who came in for an injured Pickett) snapped off a superb pass to Chase Claypool, who made sure he was the only person to touch the football in the end zone. The reception gave the Steelers a 20-12 lead.

Lenny Love

Leonard Fournette had a pair of scores last week, and got himself on the scoreboard with another to try to even the tally. His troupe was unable to convert the two-point conversion though, and Pittsburgh held strong, escaping with a 20-18 win.

Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26

Revenge play

Saints QB Andy Dalton got to work early against his former troupe, finding Tre'Quan Smith over the middle of the field for an 18-yard TD hookup. The quick strike was New Orleans' sixth play from scrimmage.

Mixon it up

Joe to Joe. It's a surefire combo, and the Bengals' two Joes matched wits for a nine-yard TD to bring Cincy all even at 7.

ASAP!

Rashid Shaheed has been practicing with the Saints, and that's all he'd done before Sunday. That didn't matter to the squad's young gun, who made a slew of Bengals' defensemen miss en route to a smooth 44-yard score. The TD put New Orleans up 14-7 in the second.

Take it himself

Joey B? He's pretty good with the rock in his hands, and Burrow called his own number near the opponent's end zone as he waltzed past the pylon for a 19-yard TD. The rush capped a 10-play, 75 yard drive, and helped the Bengals climb within 3.

Burrow went back to what he's best at late in the third for the Bengals, finding his best receiver for a tough short-yard TD to bring Cincinnati within two, 23-21.

Home run hitter!

Some players are unstoppable. You can slow them down, but you won't take them completely out. Ja'Marr Chase is one of those, and although he took a while to get going, his game-breaking 60-yard score was the biggest play of the day for his team.

And boy, was it pretty.

New York Jets 27, Green Bay Packers 10

Take flight!

After a long scoring drought to start the game, Zach Wilson helped New York take the lead with a 41-yard heave to Corey Davis. Braxton Berrios capitalized on that big gain with a 20-yard end-around to give the Jets a 10-3 lead.

Silence the crowd

You could hear a pin drop at Lambeau after New York's special teams came away with a momentum-seizing punt block, and recovery for a surprise TD. It put NY up 17-3.

The big block seemed to wake G.B. up for the moment, as the Pack went 75 yards in six plays thanks to a decisive effort from Rodgers.

Hall pass

But the Jets took a two-score lead again when Breece Hall wove his way through G.B.'s defense on a stellar 34-yard plow.

Atlanta Falcons 28, San Francisco 49ers 14

Creating space

Colin Cowherd picked Atlanta against the spread in his weekly "Blazin' 5" list, and the squad assured his faith in them, picking apart San Francisco's top-ranked defense on its first drive to go 74 yards in 11 plays.

Marcus Mariota connected with MyCole Pruitt for the emphatic first score.

Loose change

There were two fumbles on this play. Atlanta recovered both, earning a defensive TD on a wondrous team effort.

Defensive problem

It appeared clear that Atlanta didn't have Brandon Aiyuk circled on its game plan as a potential big-play threat, and he made the Falcons' defense pay not once, but twice as he helped the Niners claw back into a 14-14 tie.

Get to the edge!

Thought Mariota lost his burst? Think again. His rush put Atlanta up 21-14.

Mariota linked up with Kyle Pitts on a stellar slant route to extend ATL's lead. And Pitts hit a mean dirty bird dance after the reception.

Indianapolis Colts 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Turn up the heat

Jags' RB Travis Etienne played "catch me if you can" with Indy's defense, racing past the Colts secondary for a 49-yard scamper. It marked Etienne's longest run of his career.

Up seven

Trevor Lawrence propelled Jacksonville ahead for its first score, finding pay dirt on a short QB sneak.

In a haste

There wasn't a man within 20 yards of JaMychal Hasty as he pedaled his way to a 61-yard TD for the Jags. His second-quarter score pushed Jacksonville ahead 14-3.

Game of inches

The ball placement from Matt Ryan and the feet placement from Parris Campbell were both stellar as Indianapolis put itself in the TD column, closing the Jaguars' lead to four.

Lawrence opened the third quarter with another rushing TD, his second of the outing to put a bow on a strong seven-play, 75 yard drive.

Etching history

Meanwhile, Ryan slid past Dan Marino for seventh on the all-time passing yards list.

Down, but not out

Deon Jackson absolutely banged through the Jags' defense to steamroll his way into the end zone, and Ryan found Jalani Woods for a 10-yard score on its next drive to prompt a 26-21 edge.

Takeover time!

It wouldn't feel right for Ryan to make history and lose the game, and he ensured that his squad didn't fall short, finding Alec Pierce with a magnificent floating pass for a 32-yard TD. The dime from Matty Ice was enough to ice the game.

New England Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15

Upstairs!

We don't know how DeVante Parker made this snag for the Pats. The crazy grab helped New England get on the board with a go-ahead FG in the first quarter.

Chewin' up yards

Rhamondre Stevenson is known more for his power than his speed, but he showed off some wheels on this 31-yard score to guide New England ahead, 10-3.

Nobody close

What a day for Bailey Zappe. He wasd uber-efficient for the Pats' offense, and tight end Hunter Henry aided his cause by freeing himself up for a wide open TD grab to put N.E. ahead 24-6.

Zappe was 19-of-27 for 256 yards as the Pats closed out the third quarter way ahead.

Minnesota Vikings 24 Miami Dolphins 16

Over the top

When you have wide receivers with the running ability that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle possess, it helps to have a plus arm. Skylar Thompson showed off his natural prowess early in this one, finding a wide-open Waddle down the right sideline.

Miami wouldn't net points on that drive, but did get a field goal midway through the second frame. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Thompson exited the game minutes earlier, and was listed as questionable to return. Teddy Bridgewater stepped in as his backup during his absence.

Take your time

Kirk Cousins' first read wasn't open. Neither was his second. But he after scanning the field for some time, he found Adam Thielen streaking across the back of the end zone, and hit him. The hook-up put Minnesota up 17-3 in the fourth.

Sneak behind the D

Despite his sizable frame, Vikings tight end Irv Smith did an incredible job of hiding himself as he crept his way into the back of the end zone for a go-ahead TD reception.

My turn!

Dalvin Cook wanted in on the scoring action, and he bought himself a one-way ticket to TD-ville on a 53-yard romp to pay dirt to seal it for Minnesota.

New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20

Breezin' on by

Who got a paw on Ravens' RB Kenyan Drake as he slithered his way into the end zone on this 30-yard dart? Not a soul.

Celebration time

The Giants took their sweet time to get in the end zone, but did so with three minutes to play in the second quarter, courtesy of a Daniel Jones dime to Wan'Dale Robinson to even things up at 7.

Bye Bye

Few tight ends are more reliable than Mark Andrews in the red zone, and this nifty piece of route-running is the consummate example of why. His heady play gave Baltimore a 20-10 lead in the fourth.

The Giants just wouldn't lay down, though. Daniel Jones found Daniel Bellinger for a short TD to bring the G-Men within three, then New York came away with a huge swipe on its first pick of the season late in the fourth.

Jumpman jumpman

It's a bird. It's a plane. Nope! It's Saquon Barkley leaping his way into the end zone, and the lead for N.Y.

Kayvon Thibodeaux followed with the play of his career on his first forced fumble, stripping Lamar Jackson and netting his team the ball to end it.

