NFL Week 4 top viral moments: 'Stone Cold Stefon,' Puka Nacua shine; Cowboys dominate

Week 4 of the NFL season rolls on with a slate full of divisional-round matchups! Jalen Hurts and the Eagles barely prevailed against a Commanders team that ruined their perfect season last year, while the Bills made a statement against the previously undefeated Dolphins.

Later, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys rolled over Mac Jones and the Patriots in Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas while the 49ers looked to stay undefeated against the upstart Cardinals.

[NFL Week 4 live updates: Rams, Eagles get OT wins, Cowboys up big on Patriots]

Here is what had social media buzzing during a delectable division rivalry-heavy slate!

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

Ezekiel Elliott back in Dallas

Cowboys' red zone woes continue

Micah Parsons puts new meaning in "smashmouth"

Cowboys run impressive fake

Cowboys fans loving and Dallas up 28-3 at the half…

… Patriots fans, not so much

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Justin Herbert is STRONG

Raiders fumble brings back bad memories for Charles Woodson

Late Jerry Tillery hit doesn't sit well with Chargers

Khalil Mack revenge game!

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

Christian McCaffrey showing why 49ers front office deserves props

THREE TDs for CMC in first half raises a question…

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Damar Hamlin is back!

Hamlin is playing in his first NFL game since his cardiac arrest in January, and Bills teammates and fans showered him in love as he made his miraculous return.

‘Stone Cold Stefon’ went off!

Star Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs not only did his best impression of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, he also showed why he remains one of the NFL's best pass-catchers with three touchdowns and several highlight-worthy plays on the day. Diggs' brother, injured Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, loved it.

Outpouring of support for Tre'Davious White after he goes down with injury

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET on FOX)

Left him hanging!

The Commanders were not going down easy against the heavily favored rival Eagles, even if they need to work on their celebrations a bit.

But the Eagles were not going away easily, especially in front of their raucous home fans. They survived a furious challenge by the Commanders in overtime.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)

Stunt on 'em, JJ!

Who else but Justin Jefferson to catch the ultimately game-winning touchdown and then hit the "too little" celebration on the Panthers secondary?

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Lamar for MVP (again)?

It's been a long, drama-filled few years for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens since his first MVP campaign in 2019. But could they be poised for a sequel — or better — after a commanding win over Cleveland?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on FOX)

Dual-threat Derrick!

Derrick Henry did it all against Cincinnati, even throwing for a touchdown pass!

Titans defense mashing and dancing!

Not only did Tennessee's defense dominate Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense, but they even broke out a drumline dance move!

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX)

All Puka Nacua was missing was a touchdown…

…and he got it at the perfect time to seal the Rams' overtime win

At least the Colts had this moment

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

J.J. Watt celebrates the past…

… while C.J. Stroud shows Houston's future may be bright!

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Justin Fields looks great against Broncos defense…

…until Bears collapse late to remain winless

(and were Sean Payton's sleeve cutoffs the secret weapon?)

