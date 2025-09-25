National Football League NFL Week 4 Injury Report, Inactives: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Set To Miss Published Sep. 26, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

The Washington Commanders are set to be without two of their top offensive playmakers in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The San Francisco 49ers received some good news with quarterback Brock Purdy set to return, and the Rams will have to wait and see if veteran wideout Davante Adams can give it a go.

See who's in and who's out for Week 4:

QB Jayden Daniels (Commanders)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Daniels' practice activity was peculiar, as he got back on the field Wednesday and Thursday in a limited fashion after missing the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Raiders. However, he was downgraded to out after missing Friday's practice. Thus, Daniels will miss his second consecutive game. Washington, led by backup Marcus Mariota, fared well without Daniels, beating Las Vegas 41-24. The Commanders will face the Falcons in Week 4.

WR Terry McLaurin (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Quad

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

To make matters worse for the Commanders, McLaurin will miss their Week 4 game. His injury also seems more long term than Daniels, who reportedly was pushing to play. McLaurin, on the other hand, is seeking "multiple opinions" on his quad injury, and the report is that he won't need surgery. The fact that surgery was in the discussion means it could be a few weeks before the superstar receiver returns to the field.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Commanders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-FP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

After missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice, Croskey-Merritt returned to full participation Friday, giving him a good chance to play Sunday. However, the fan-favorite running back hasn't quite established himself yet, averaging just over seven carries through three games. In Week 3, Chris Rodriguez Jr. got the first two drives for Washington after being inactive for two weeks, while Croskey-Merritt waited his turn. This situation could continue to be fluid as the season progresses, and we'll also see if Croskey-Merritt's injury impacts his workload at all.

RB D’Andre Swift (Bears)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Hip

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Swift will carry a questionable tag into the Bears' Week 4 game against the Raiders after logging limited practice sessions throughout the week. The volume has been there for Swift, who's averaging 14 carries through three games, but he has turned that into just 149 yards (3.5 yards per carry). There's a chance he loses some of that volume because of this injury, his lack of efficiency and the emergence of backup Kyle Monangai.

QB Brock Purdy (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Shoulder/Toe

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Purdy won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, as he's expected to return to action for the first time since Week 1. Despite finishing out the 49ers' opening game, Purdy sustained multiple injuries. Backup Mac Jones took over for him, and led San Francisco to victories over the Saints and Cardinals. With Purdy back under center, the 49ers will try to keep their undefeated season alive against the Jags.

WR Jauan Jennings (49ers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Ankle/shoulder

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Jennings has appeared on this list every week of the 2025 season, as he has dealt with injuries to his calf, ankle and shoulder. He played in the 49ers' first two games but missed Week 3. It's notable that, prior to San Francisco's Week 2 game against the Saints, Jennings logged one limited practice Friday — as he did this week — and ended up playing a full allotment of snaps. That's a positive sign, but Jennings will be a true game-time decision Sunday morning.

WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: Full-DNP-Full

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Godwin returned to practice in full after missing practice entirely Thursday. That is a peculiar practice schedule, but in Godwin's case, this was the plan to help him ramp up from a nearly year-long ankle injury. He will carry a questionable tag into the Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. Tampa Bay could use a lift from Godwin after losing WR Mike Evans to a multi-week hamstring injury, but there's a chance Godwin is heavily limited even if he's active.

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

McMillan will carry a questionable tag into the Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Patriots. Despite not logging a full practice throughout the week, he's expected to be active, which is crucial for Carolina, who will be without wide receivers Xavier Leggette and Jalen Coker. The rookie McMillan has been productive through three NFL games, hauling in 14 catches for 215 yards.

WR Malik Nabers (Giants)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Despite not returning to full practice, Nabers won't carry an injury tag into the Giants' Week 4 game against the Chargers. He has been a mainstay on the injury report with shoulder and back ailments but has yet to miss a game. It hasn't hampered his production as he's caught 16 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns over three weeks.

CB Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Gonzalez will carry a questionable tag into the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Panthers. He has yet to make his 2025 debut due to a lingering hamstring injury. If he does return, he'll provide a much-needed lift to New England's pass defense, which has conceded the third most receiving yards through three games.

DT Ed Oliver (Bills)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Oliver will be out for a third consecutive week as the Bills face the Saints in Week 4. In his absence, Buffalo's run defense has struggled, allowing the most yards of any NFL team through three weeks.

WR Davante Adams (Rams)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Adams will carry a questionable tag into the Rams' Week 4 game against the Colts. He didn't log a full practice all week, but the veteran will try to tough it out. Adams joined the Rams prior to the 2025 season and has hauled in 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns through three weeks.

