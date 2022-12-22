National Football League
NFL Week 16 top plays: Lawrence, Jaguars leading Jets on TNF
Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Heading into Thursday's game, the Jets are aiming to build on their 7-7 record — their best record since 2015 after 14 games — while the Jaguars (6-8) have built momentum late in the season after winning four of their past six games.

Here are the top plays!

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Rough start

The Jaguars coughed up the ball on their opening drive, as Lawrence fumbled on just the third play of the night after a massive sack by Jets DT Quinnen Williams

With that fumble tonight, the Jaguars now have more opening drives with a turnover (four) than they do with a score (three) this season.

The Jets took advantage of the early turnover by knocking in a field goal to take a 3-0 lead right out of the gate.

On the move

Jacksonville knotted things up with a field goal, putting together a 10-play, 61-yard drive on its next possession. 

The Jets answered with tight end Tyler Conklin picking up 27 yards on New York's final first-quarter drive, but the home team wasn't able to turn that momentum into points and ended up punting.

Jags pull ahead

On the Jags' ensuing drive, Lawrence punched one in on third down, giving Jacksonville its first lead of the game, 10-3.

Then, the road team extended its lead with a 45-yarder late in the second quarter to make it a 10-point game, 13-3.

Stay tuned for updates!

