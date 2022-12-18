National Football League NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Falcons-Saints, Eagles-Bears, more 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL brings a Sunday slate that includes a renewal of the Falcons-Saints rivalry, the Cowboys and Eagles facing Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars and Justin Fields' Bears on the road, respectively — and the Jets taking on the surging Lions in New Jersey. Later, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reunites with former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, Joe Burrow's Bengals face off against Tom Brady's Buccaneers — and the Giants and Commanders battle to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

Oh, and all this takes place after a World Cup final for the ages.

Here are the top trending and viral moments from an action-packed Week 15 NFL Sunday!

Matt Ryan, also a big World Cup winner

Lionel Messi and Argentina may have been the biggest winners by clinching their World Cup title on Sunday, but Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sarah, may be pretty close behind on that list. Suddenly, fans seem to have moved on from what happened Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Saints come out swinging!

New Orleans jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and hung on for a 21-18 win over the Falcons. The Saints were extra hyped after the early lead against their archrivals.

The result must have made this guy's heart grow three sizes bigger.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

TrevHim Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence had the Cowboys on upset alert as the Jaguars quarterback threw four touchdown passes in regulation, and Jacksonville took Dallas into overtime. The former No. 1 overall pick flashed his trademark smile after touchdown No. 4.

Celebration time in Jacksonville!

The Jaguars closed out a thrilling upset with a pick-six off Dak Prescott and mobbed Rayshawn Jenkins in the end zone.

Steezy Trevor (and Marissa) Lawrence!

After Lawrence's big day and the pivotal victory, the Jaguars' "Steezy Trev" meme is not going anywhere. It helps that his wife approves.

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Bringing some Lambeau to Chicago!

Packers players are usually the ones doing the Lambeau Leap, but David Montgomery pulled off his own in Chicago after the Bears jumped out to an early lead over the Eagles.

Run defense… not great

Jalen Hurts has been making opponents pay for giving him room to run all season. But rarely has he had this much room.

Justin Fields ripped off a run of his own that got the attention of SPEAK co-host Emmanuel Acho.

Fields became the third NFL quarterback ever to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Santa Bear?

Hurts, Fields show respect after Eagles beat Bears

Pass defense, on the other hand…

The Eagles sacked Justin Fields six times and had fun doing so.

Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long had some thoughts.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Chiefs celebrate division win!

Houston made it interesting, but Kansas City prevailed in overtime to win its seventh straight AFC West division title.

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Lions fans doing pass blocking drills?!?

Jets lose heartbreaker

New York fell to Detroit after a last-second field goal went wide despite a solid performance from Zach Wilson, but the injured Mike White was still despondent about the result.

Former Ohio State teammates Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson exchange jerseys

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Sacks and Cellys!

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Allow Wall to reintroduce himself!

Darren Waller is back from injury and posing in the end zone.

Wildlife in the Black Hole

Mack Hollins flexin'!

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LaVonte David feeling it after sack on Joe Burrow

