NFL Week 13 Buzz: K Justin Tucker to Get Tryout With Saints

Thanksgiving week is here, but the NFL isn't taking any time off.

While we have three games on Thursday and another on Friday, let's take a look at all the latest happenings around the league as we enter the holiday season and the home stretch of the regular season.

K Justin Tucker gets first tryout since suspension, Ravens release

The New Orleans Saints will host former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for a tryout this week, NFL Media reported. It's Tucker's first tryout since the Ravens released him in May, which came months after 16 massage therapists accused Tucker of sexual misconduct.

Tucker received a 10-game suspension from the NFL in June after its investigation into the matter. He became eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11.

Tucker, 36, is one of the most accomplished kickers in NFL history. He's been named first-team All-Pro five times and set numerous franchise records over his 13 seasons with the Ravens. But he also struggled in his final season in Baltimore, making a career-low 73.3% of his kicks in 2024.

The Saints, meanwhile, could be on the search for a new kicker after Blake Grupe missed two more kicks in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Grupe has made just 69.2% of his kicks this year.

Giants fire DC Shane Bowen

The New York Giants are making another coaching change. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was fired Monday morning following the team's 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, NFL Media first reported. Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will reportedly serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

New York's switch came after it blew another 10-point lead in a road game this season, marking the fifth time it's done that this year. The Giants also gave up 494 yards to the Lions, negating the 517-yard day they had on offense to fall to 2-10 on the season.

Following Sunday's games, New York ranks 30th in total defense, giving up 385 yards per game this season. It's also 30th in scoring defense, allowing 27.8 points per game.

The move also comes two weeks after the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has served as the interim coach, with the Giants making two strong upset bids against the Green Bay Packers last week before Sunday's loss to the Lions.

