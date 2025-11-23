Bengals QB Joe Burrow Should Be Ready for Thanksgiving Return, Per Jay Glazer

Joe Burrow won't be on the field for Week 12, but his return is not far down the corner.

According to FOX's Jay Glazer, the Bengals are preparing for their QB1 to return on Thanksgiving night against the Ravens. Burrow has been out since Week 2 after undergoing surgery due to turf toe.

Burrow was a full participant in practice for Cincinnati ahead of its Week 12 game against the Patriots, but the team is exercising caution with his return. With the short week between games against two potential AFC contenders, the Bengals will save Burrow's return for the primetime game on Thursday.

The Bengals were 3-4 at one point and looked like Joe Flacco might be able to keep them in the playoff race until Burrow returned. Unfortunately, the Cincinnati defense reared its ugly head again after a Week 7 win over the Steelers.

The Bengals have given up an average of 40 points per game in their last three, all losses to the Jets, Bears and Steelers. Those first two losses saw Cincinnati blow late leads in the fourth quarter.

Instead of winning those two games, the Bengals enter their home game against the Patriots in Week 12 at 3-7. One loss likely means their playoff chances are over.

Cincinnati’s schedule doesn’t ease up after this game. After facing Baltimore in Week 13, the Bengals face the Bills on the road and host the Ravens over the next two weeks. Cincinnati does face the Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns to end the season.