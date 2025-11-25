National Football League
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Jauan Jennings Fight: 'He Was Hit in the Balls'
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Jauan Jennings Fight: 'He Was Hit in the Balls'

Published Nov. 25, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET

Following their Monday night win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was involved in a scrum at midfield.

So, what happened?

"The guy [on the Panthers] took a cheap shot and hit him [Jennings] in the balls, and I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said about the incident after the game.

Jennings finished the 20-9 San Francisco win with five receptions for 41 yards and a 12-yard touchdown. The win improved the 49ers, who possess the third NFC wild-card seed, to 8-4.

Coming off a 2024 campaign that saw Jennings post a career-high in receptions (77), receiving yards (975) and receiving touchdowns (six), the fifth-year receiver has totaled 37 receptions for 419 yards and four touchdowns this season. Jennings is part of a San Francisco offense that's third in the NFL in passing yards (249.4 per game).

Next up for Jennings and the 49ers is a road matchup against the Cleveland Browns this coming Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
Jauan Jennings
