NFL Week 12: Top viral moments from Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Vikings-Patriots

Week 12 of the NFL kicked off with a delicious Thanksgiving slate of Bills-Lions in Detroit, Cowboys-Giants in Dallas and Vikings-Patriots in Minneapolis. The three Thanksgiving games provide plenty of memorable holiday moments, including league-wide tributes to legendary former FOX Sports broadcaster John Madden and a halftime concert by the Jonas Brothers.

Here are the top trending and viral moments from Thursday's three NFL games.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Diggs makes a fan's holiday

One lucky member of Bills Mafia has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, as star Bills receiver Stefon Diggs brought him onto the field in Detroit to play catch.

Diggs himself is also ready to feast:

Lions, Sanders honor Madden

John Madden was a familiar Thanksgiving face in both Detroit and Dallas, commentating several Thanksgiving games in both cities. The Lions and running back legend Barry Sanders honored Madden as part of the NFL-wide tribute to the late broadcasting legend Thursday.

Pittman's Megatron tribute

Speaking of paying respects to a legend, Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman showed up to Ford Field in a shirt depicting former wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Williams with some thanksgiving salsa!

Salsa is not usually a Thanksgiving dish. But it looks like Jamaal Williams is trying to make it a Thanksgiving dance after scoring the first touchdown of the day.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Stay tuned for updates!

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Stay tuned for updates!

