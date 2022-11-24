NFL Week 12: Top viral moments from Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Vikings-Patriots
Week 12 of the NFL kicked off with a delicious Thanksgiving slate of Bills-Lions in Detroit, Cowboys-Giants in Dallas and Vikings-Patriots in Minneapolis. The three Thanksgiving games provide plenty of memorable holiday moments, including league-wide tributes to legendary former FOX Sports broadcaster John Madden and a halftime concert by the Jonas Brothers.
Here are the top trending and viral moments from Thursday's three NFL games.
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Diggs makes a fan's holiday
One lucky member of Bills Mafia has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, as star Bills receiver Stefon Diggs brought him onto the field in Detroit to play catch.
Diggs himself is also ready to feast:
Lions, Sanders honor Madden
John Madden was a familiar Thanksgiving face in both Detroit and Dallas, commentating several Thanksgiving games in both cities. The Lions and running back legend Barry Sanders honored Madden as part of the NFL-wide tribute to the late broadcasting legend Thursday.
Pittman's Megatron tribute
Speaking of paying respects to a legend, Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman showed up to Ford Field in a shirt depicting former wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
Williams with some thanksgiving salsa!
Salsa is not usually a Thanksgiving dish. But it looks like Jamaal Williams is trying to make it a Thanksgiving dance after scoring the first touchdown of the day.
