National Football League Jonas Brothers to perform at halftime of Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What A Man Gotta Do? Apparently, perform at the Red Kettle Kickoff Thanksgiving halftime show.

The Jonas Brothers, The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that the band will take the stage at AT&T Stadium during halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and New York Giants on FOX. The Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show will once again promote the Salvation Army's annual holiday Red Kettle Campaign.

This marks the second time that the famed boy band will perform at halftime of the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, making the three-man group comprised of brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas the first-ever band to give a repeat performance at the event.

A lot has changed since the "JoBros" performed on Thanksgiving Day 2008, however. For one, that concert took place during the last Thanksgiving game the Cowboys hosted at old Texas Stadium before moving to AT&T Stadium the following season. Second, it will mark the group's first time performing at the game since reuniting in 2019. The brothers previously went their separate musical ways in 2013.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," the Jonas Brothers said in a Cowboys release announcing the news. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

Since the band's 2019 reunion, the Jonas Brothers have produced several hit songs such as "Sucker," "Happiness Begins" and "What A Man Gotta Do."

But the brothers may also pull out some classic hits from their first run in their return to the Thanksgiving stage, such as "Burnin' Up," "Year 3000" and "S.O.S."

The holiday matchup between the Cowboys (5-2) and Giants (6-1), two NFC East rivals off to great starts to their respective 2022 seasons, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more