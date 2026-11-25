Over the past three weeks, NFL favorites have gone a robust 33-8 straight up (SU) and 27-13 against the spread (ATS). And in most instances, the highest-profile favorites not only won, but covered the spread.

That’s been a boon for the public betting masses and a bust for the sportsbooks.

"It’s the big boys and most popular teams getting there. That’s where you feel it, when that happens multiple weekends in a row," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

The public looks to keep rolling with the football fiesta that is NFL Week 12 odds.

Chiefs-Bills is the marquee matchup, but it all kicks off on Wednesday night with Packers-Rams. Bears-Lions and Seahawks-49ers — America’s Game of the Week on FOX — are high-profile matchups, as well.

More on those contests, other notable games and a sharp play, as we dive into NFL Week 12 betting nuggets.

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Thanksgiving Throwdown

The main course on a three-game Thanksgiving slate is Chiefs vs. Bills/Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, in an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday.

At 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS, Buffalo is tied for the best record both on the field and at the betting window. The Bills are 6-0 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six outings.

Kansas City (8-2 SU/6-4 ATS) won and covered in its last three games.

Caesars Sports opened the Bills as 2.5-point home favorites and poked up to -3 a couple times so far this week. On Wednesday afternoon, it was Bills -2.5 (-121), indicating a fair chance that -3 could come around again.

"This game is about as balanced as you can get. There’s just a little more Bills money," Feazel said. "I think the Bills will get more action as we move closer to kickoff. The ideal outcome is probably gonna be a Chiefs outright win and the Under.

"We’ll need the Under, not just because of betting on the total, but because of the player props, particularly the touchdown props. There’s going to be a lot of player props action."

Perhaps stunting those scoring props: Weather, with potential for rain and wind Thursday night. That’s driven the total from 50.5 to 46.5.

"There’s really sharp action all along the way, at Under 50.5, 49.5, 48.5 and 47.5," Feazel said.

NFL Rocks On FOX

America’s Game of the Week is easily one of the top matchups in NFL Week 12 odds. It’s a big NFC West clash between the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (6-4 SU/4-5-1 ATS) and the current Super Bowl favorite 49ers (9-1 SU/7-3 ATS).

San Francisco has toggled a couple times between the -2.5 opener and -3 at Caesars. On Wednesday afternoon, it was Niners -2.5 (-120) for this 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff on FOX.

"The Niners truly look like the best team in the NFL," Feazel said. "That has translated into the vast majority of action being Niners money, and I don’t see that changing at all.

"I also anticipate a lot of Over money. That San Francisco offense is humming. This will be a key decision Sunday."

Indeed, Caesars would like the Seahawks outright and the Under, despite seeing notably early sharp play on the Under, at 47.5, 47 and 46.5.

FOX also has the sandwich game, in the middle of the Thanksgiving menu. It’s Eagles vs. Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, after Bears-Lions (more on that below) and ahead of Chiefs-Bills.

Dallas (5-6 SU/5-5-1 ATS) is sub-.500, but still very much alive in a mediocre NFC East. Philadelphia (3-7 SU/2-8 ATS) lost QB Jalen Hurts for the year in Week 6 and endured a seven-game losing streak from Weeks 3-9, killing its season.

The Cowboys are painted to -8.5 at Caesars, and the public is on board after Dak Prescott & Co. hung a 50-burger on the Titans last week in a 51-30 victory.

"There’s certainly gonna be a lot of action on this game. The Cowboys are still the Cowboys, driving action week in and week out," Feazel said. "Right now, there’s more money on Dallas, laying the big number.

"The need will likely be an Eagles upset win and staying low on the total."

On Wednesday afternoon, that total was at 48, down from a 48.5 opener and up from a 47.5 low.

Thanksgiving First Course

Thursday’s trio of games opens with Bears vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET. Chicago (8-2 SU/6-4 ATS) is on a five-game win streak, while Detroit (8-2 SU/5-4-1 ATS) has won six in a row and gone 5-1 ATS in that stretch.

The Bears actually opened as 2.5-point road favorites but were down to -1.5 (-114) on Wednesday afternoon.

"There’s some sharper play on the Lions at +2.5 and +2, and the public is coming in on the Lions, too," Feazel said. "The Lions’ offense has been more impressive, more consistent.

"The need here for sure is going to be the Bears outright and really a lower-scoring game. Player props will be heavily bet on both sides."

The total is among the highest of the season, opening at 55. 5 and nudging to 55 a couple of times. It was at 55.5 on Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay has already gotten down on Falcons vs. Vikings, at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX. He likes Atlanta +7 on the road.

"These two teams met last year in Minnesota, and Atlanta won 22-6," McKay said. "A lot has changed since then, but Atlanta had a bye last week, whereas Minnesota had to play San Fran in Mexico City.

"Minnesota is still adjusting to Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta should be better off the bye. That’s what makes this the play for me."

The Falcons are just 3-7 SU and ATS, yet certainly not out of it in a lousy NFC South. The Vikes are 7-3 SU/5-5 ATS, losing three of their last four after a 6-0 start.

Black Friday Fallout

Late Tuesday night, the Steelers (6-4 SU and ATS) stunningly announced the benching of Aaron Rodgers. So Mason Rudolph will take the reins against the Broncos (8-2 SU and ATS) for Friday’s 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

On Wednesday afternoon, after Rodgers went public with his thoughts, Pittsburgh released the QB altogether.

Caesars opened Denver as a 2.5-point road favorite, and after the Rodgers news broke, the Broncos went through the key -3 number up to -3.5. But that was it.

The books will need the Steelers outright in wake of Rodgers' release (Getty Images).

"The last couple weeks, Pittsburgh hasn’t been that impressive on offense," Feazel said. "Making a change at QB didn’t change much, especially with a low total. There’s not enough room to make the Broncos a bigger favorite."

The total opened at 37.5, dipped to 36 late on Tuesday, then settled at 36.5 on Wednesday.

"Action is mostly on the Broncos, as expected," Feazel said. "It’s also mostly Under money early. That’ll probably change, and I’d anticipate needing the Under still.

"It’s a big game, and we’re gonna need Mason Rudolph and the Steelers outright, especially depending on how the favorites do Thursday."