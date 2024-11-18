National Football League NFL Week 11 Big Bets Recap: $25 long-shot parlay cashes in for $28k Published Nov. 18, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It’s not necessarily a surprise anymore when the Detroit Lions put up a lot of points. But a FanDuel customer was counting on it in NFL Week 11 odds — and that bettor expected a lot of players to be involved.

As it turned out, the bettor was right on all counts. And that’s how you turn $20 into more than $3,300.

More on that wager and other notable parlays, unique wins and major wagers — winners and losers alike — as we recap NFL Week 11 and college football Week 12 betting.

You Get A Touchdown, And You Get A Touchdown …

Yes, Detroit’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was more like one of those Oprah Winfrey giveaways: everybody was getting a touchdown.

The prescient FanDuel customer crafted a five-leg parlay of anytime TD scorers. And the five players were all Lions: tight end Brock Wright, wideouts Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The $20 parlay had odds of +12899 — or, in more easily digestible form, about 129/1. But the bettor used a boost from FanDuel to stretch the odds to +16770, or just shy of 168/1.

Still, the customer was not only going to need Detroit to score at least five touchdowns, but also have different players score each one.

So what did Detroit go out and do? It scored seven touchdowns in a 52-6 bashing of the Jags. And all five players had a score. Wright clinched the parlay win when he scored on a five-yard reception with 4:16 left in the third quarter, putting Detroit up 42-6.

The customer turned $20 into $3,374.13. Not a bad three hours of work, if you can get it.

Parlay Partay

In Thursday’s Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor put together a long-shot player-prop parlay, wagering $25 on:

Hurts just barely stayed under, finishing with 221 passing yards. Barkley had only two catches, but one of them went for 43 yards, and he finished with 52 yards. Ekeler had eight catches for 89 yards, and Daniels only threw for 191 yards.

At odds of +110000 (1100/1), the customer cleared $27,500 in profit.

Another DraftKings Sportsbook customer got a pretty good sweat and a nice win on a five-leg anytime touchdown parlay. The bettor needed TDs from:

The sixth leg: Ravens wideout Zay Flowers, who was the last player to reach the end zone. Flowers scored with just 1:06 remaining in Baltimore’s 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh.

But it was worth the wait. The $8 bet at odds of +13330 — utilizing a DK parlay boost — netted a win of $1,066.40 (total payout $1,074.40).

Also, on the Thursday night game, a Caesars Sportsbook customer hit a $50 eight-leg parlay to cash out for $7,125.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about cashing out wild parlays for tens of thousands of dollars. When you multiply any wager by 80, that’s gonna nicely fatten the wallet.

Such was the case for anyone who had Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray to score two touchdowns in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Gray had a TD catch late in the first half and another midway through the fourth quarter.

FanDuel Sportsbook offered odds of +8000 (80/1) on Gray to score two or more touchdowns. A simple $10 bet on that player prop would’ve netted $800.

And The Octopus is always a fun wager to make. For those who are unfamiliar with it, The Octopus is a prop bet on whether a player will score a touchdown, then score the subsequent 2-point conversion. So a player scores eight points on one drive. Hence, octopus.

In Thursday’s Commanders-Eagles game, Washington tight end Zach Ertz scored on a 5-yard pass with 28 seconds left to pull the Commanders within 10 at 26-16. So Washington went for 2, in an effort to make it a one-score game.

Ertz then caught the 2-point pass from Jayden Daniels. Washington still lost 26-18. But if you put 10 bucks on The Octopus +1400 at DraftKings, then you cashed out with $140 profit.

Has Saquon Barkley been the key to the Philadelphia Eagles' success this season?

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Caesars Sports took a flock of major wagers this weekend, mostly in the NFL. The largest was a massive $240,000 bet on Lions moneyline -800 vs. Jaguars. All the bettor needed was Detroit to win the game, not cover the 13.5-point spread.

As noted above, the Lions hammered the Jags 52-6. So that was a no-sweat bet that profited $30,000, for a total payout of $270,000.

Other notable bets in NFL Week 11 odds and college football Week 12 odds:

$110,000 Packers -5 vs. Bears . Green Bay wins 20-19 but doesn’t cover. So that’s a donation to the house.

$110,000 Patriots +4.5 vs. Rams New England loses 28-22, and the bettor loses too.

$110,000 Broncos -2 vs. Falcons . Denver pounds Atlanta 38-6, so the bettor profits $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

$55,000 Auburn -24 vs. Louisiana-Monroe . Auburn rolls 48-14, and the bettor profits $50,000 (total payout $105,000)

$55,000 Utah +11.5 vs. Colorado . The Utes got drilled 49-24.

So as you can see, these high-rolling customers lose plenty of money at times. Which should serve as a good reminder to keep your wagering reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose. Enjoy the Cowboys vs. Texans on Monday night.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

