NFL Week 10: Top viral moments from Vikings-Bills, Cowboys-Packers more

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with an international infusion, as the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in Germany while our own FOX NFL Sunday crew broadcast from Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Back on the home front, however, one early game had to deal with an aggressive advance — of pigeons.

Let's take a look at all of today's trending moments.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Bosa family breaks century mark

Injured Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is missing the matchup with his brother, 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa. But Nick still helped burnish his family name Sunday night, as his second-quarter sack on Justin Herbert put the combined total of both brothers — and their father John, who played three NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins — above 100.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

McCarthy comes back to Green Bay, honors Lombardi

The Cowboys-Packers matchup, America’s Game of the Week on FOX, marks Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip to Lambeau Field since he was fired by the Packers in 2018. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, paid tribute to legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi before the game.

Celebrations galore!

Dallas and Green Bay traded early touchdowns — and receivers CeeDee Lamb and Christian Watson traded early celebrations. Aaron Jones later scored to put the Packers ahead … in an interesting fashion.

Get a friend like Noah Brown

Lamb has two touchdowns so far against the Packers, and fellow Cowboys receiver Noah Brown made sure his teammate looked good doing so.

Hat trick!

Christian Watson has three touchdown catches, with the third coming to tie the game at 28 in the fourth quarter. Watson counted up his scores while the Lambeau Field faithful erupted around him.

Aaron Rodgers is heated…

After an incompletion on third-and-1 forced the Packers to punt late in the fourth quarter, Rodgers was seen screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

… and so is Mike McCarthy

It was the Cowboys sideline's turn to show frustration after a gamble on fourth down from the Packers' 35-yard line in overtime did not pay off. The Packers drove down the field for a Mason Crosby field goal on the ensuing drive to win 31-28. The upset victory ruined McCarthy's return to Green Bay and clearly frustrated the Packers' head coach.

Skip is not happy

Undisputed co-host and diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless voiced his disappointment with McCarthy and Dak Prescott after tough loss.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey honors Takeoff

Before his 100th career NFL game — and first after the public funeral of rapper Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff — star Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey honored the late Migos member with cleats bearing Takeoff's image.

Walt and Jesse take SoFi

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunited to take in the game together Sunday afternoon. No word yet on whether the Hollywood stars are rooting for the Rams or the team that is based next door to New Mexico.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday's old tweet resurfaces after win

Jeff Saturday beat the Raiders 25-20 in his first game after being controversially hired as the next Colts head coach, making his tweet from Oct. 30 — when he still in media — look visionary:

Quenton Nelson, running back?

After the Colts had seemingly fumbled the ball in their own end zone (the play was later ruled incomplete), offensive lineman Quenton Nelson was about to show off his ball carrier skills:

Carr gets emotional

Following the Raiders' loss to drop them to 2-7 on the season, Derek Carr teared up at his press conference as he talked about the status of the team.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

A family affair!

The Vikings' trip to Buffalo featured the first NFL matchup between star Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and his brother, Bills rookie running back James Cook.

Justin with the soccer-style fakeout

Justin Jefferson got the Vikings on the board first with a touchdown catch, but added a new element to his signature dance by faking a leg cramp.

It may have scared Vikings fans and those who have the star wideout on their fantasy team, but it turns out Jefferson may have been mimicking a USMNT celebration in advance of the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off one week from Sunday on FOX:

It's COLD

November in Buffalo means one thing:

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers

For the birds!

Legendary Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house to watch his old squad take on the Saints. Also in attendance: a big flock of pigeons?

Staying warm

Temperatures hovered in the 40s in Pittsburgh, but these fans at Acrisure Stadium were able to stay warm:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks in Munich

What a crowd!

The first NFL game in Germany appeared to be a roaring success — literally. A packed crowd cheered and even serenaded the Bucs and Seahawks both during and after Tampa Bay's 21-16 win over Seattle.

Several Bucs players expressed awe at the atmosphere, including quarterback Tom Brady and receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Meanwhile, both the Bucs' Vita Vea and the Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf made sure to give those fans some memories of their own.

