Eagles, Saints put on a show, while Rodgers, Mayfield got shown up

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

There is nothing like "Sunday Fun-Day" in my world.

I love channel-flipping from game to game while keeping up with the stats on my computer to see if the numbers confirm what my eyes are telling me.

At the end of the night, I review my notes and put together a comprehensive take that allows you to see the game through my eyes. I'll spend the next few days reviewing the All-22 film to see if I can discover some of the "why" behind what happened, but here is my first impression of the NFL’s opening week:

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Eagles have quietly built their offense around Jalen Hurts’ talents.

Pardon me for snickering at Nick Sirianni whenever he stepped to the podium during the offseason. I didn't know that the awkward news conferences masked an innovative and creative play-designer with a gift for making the game easy for the quarterback.

After watching the Eagles thump the Falcons 32-6 behind an impressive performance from Jalen Hurts, I must give the new head coach his flowers for crafting a game plan that showcased his QB1’s strengths as a playmaker.

Hurts completed 27 of 34 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns while adding 64 rushing yards and a few highlights as a rugged runner on the perimeter. The dual-threat playmaker looked composed, confident and comfortable running the offense, which is a testament to the coaches’ ability to provide him with a plan that was easy to master.

Studying the tape from Hurts’ performance, it was his ability to play on time that was most impressive. He was decisive with the football from the pocket, and his quick reactions enabled the Eagles' offense to get into a groove.

Jalen Hurts details the Eagles' dominant performance and his thoughts on rookie receiver DeVonta Smith following Philadelphia's Week 1 victory in Atlanta.

From the assortment of quick screens, swings and short passes to the perimeter to the clever utilization of read-option concepts and designed QB runs, Sirianni put together a game plan that closely resembled some of the scripts that helped Hurts thrive at Oklahoma.

It's a one-game snapshot, but the coach's ability to craft a plan that highlights his best offensive player’s strengths is encouraging for a team that shows sleeper potential in the NFC East.

2. Sean Payton is one helluva quarterback coach.

Everyone knows the Saints' head coach is one of the best offensive minds in football, but it's his ability to make the game easy for the quarterback that sets him apart. Jameis Winston’s five-touchdown effort in New Orleans' 38-3 thrashing of the Packers showcased Payton’s ability to make a complex game simple for the quarterback.

The offensive wizard utilized a smoke-and-mirrors game plan that featured a variety of swings, screens and quick-rhythm routes that enabled Winston to get the ball out of his hands quickly. In addition, Payton mixed in enough down-the-field throws to play to the quarterback’s strengths as a passer.

With the Saints utilizing maximum protection and play-action on those plays, Payton ensured that his quarterback was protected and set up for success with the scheme.

Jameis Winston threw for just 148 yards, but five of his 14 completions went for touchdowns in his debut as the Saints' starting QB.

The brilliant game plan lacked some of the pizzazz we've seen from the Saints in the past, but it was an effective way to get Winston’s tenure off to a good start. The quick-rhythm throws enabled him to rack up completions and build his confidence as a playmaker.

Given Winston’s talent as a former No. 1 overall pick, the increased confidence and improved decision-making could help him play like a Pro Bowler with the Saints.

3. Lovie Smith cast a spell on Trevor Lawrence in the No. 1 overall pick’s debut.

Before you call Trevor Lawrence a bust following his three-interception debut in the Jaguars' 37-21 loss, you might want to recognize the Texans' Lovie Smith as an elite defensive coordinator. The grizzled defensive architect dusted off his old playbook to befuddle the No. 1 overall pick with a zone-based scheme that tested the patience, discipline and poise of the young quarterback.

As one of the founding fathers of the Tampa 2 scheme, Smith wants to force quarterbacks to settle for check-downs by eliminating big plays down the field. In addition, he wants to force turnovers by keeping his defenders’ eyes on the quarterback to help them make quicker breaks on throws.

With effort (every defender running to the ball) viewed as the No. 1 priority, the simple scheme and philosophy can result in a high takeaway rate with defenders picking off passes on tips and overthrows or prying the ball loose on aggressive strip attempts.

Against Lawrence, the zone-heavy plan forced the rookie to throw into tighter windows due to veteran defenders keying his eyes and anticipating his throws. The Texans also tackled well in space, which helped them hold No. 16 to 6.1 pass yards per attempt as he was forced to throw more check-downs to the running backs.

After being dismissed as cellar-dwellers, the Texans might be more competitive than anyone thought due to a ball-hawking defense that thrives in an old-school scheme.

4. Chandler Jones still has the juice.

The Cardinals’ All-Pro edge rusher issued a reminder against the Titans that he's still one of the league’s most dominant defenders. The 31-year-old veteran notched five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in Arizona's 38-13 victory. Jones' eye-opening performance will keep offensive coordinators, quarterbacks and offensive tackles up at night.

Jones’ speed, power and athleticism make him a nightmare to deal with off the edge, but it's his underrated technical skills that make him a premier pass-rusher. He has an uncanny ability to mix up his primary moves with a variety of counters that enable him to get to the QB.

Due to Jones' ability to rush from a three-point stance or stand-up position from either side, opponents are unable to hide a weak blocker in key moments.

As Vance Joseph continues to dial up five-man pressures with myriad stunts, games and loops, the dynamic pass rush skills of Jones could make the Cardinals’ pressure package one of the best in the league.

5. Matt Stafford is exactly what the Rams' offense needed.

I will admit to being a skeptic when the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade with Detroit that cost L.A. a pair of first-round picks and the former No. 1 overall pick (Jared Goff). But it did not take long for me to see why Sean McVay needed No. 9 to upgrade his offense.

Stafford is more talented than his predecessor, and his superior arm strength adds a vertical dimension to the offense that will force opponents to defend the entire field. Look no further than the 67-yard touchdown to Van Jefferson on a bootleg throwback that showcased Stafford’s deep-ball ability. The veteran quarterback made the hero throw with ease, and that enables McVay to be more creative with his shot calls in the future.

With Stafford also connecting with Cooper Kupp on a 56-yard strike down the middle, the Rams' offense suddenly has an explosive element that will lead to more points and better production on the ground (safeties removed from the box).

Although there are still some concerns about Stafford’s ability to win against elite competition, No. 9 has a set of skills that makes the Rams’ offense downright scary for opponents.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look out of sync.

Perhaps Rodgers should have spent more time working out with his teammates this offseason instead of vying for personnel control within the building.

After watching the Saints throttle the Packers’ offense, it is apparent that No. 12 and his teammates lack the chemistry and connectivity that have made the offense nearly impossible to slow down in recent years. From the mental telepathy Rodgers shares with Davante Adams to his rare ability to create big plays on improvisational scramble tosses, the three-time MVP was missing the sorcery that makes him and the Packers’ offense special.

Against the Saints, Rodgers failed to find his rhythm as the offense sputtered for most of the night. The lack of chemistry and cohesion likely stemmed from the lack of work together throughout the offseason.

After Rodgers opted to stay away from offseason workouts while he worked through some personal issues with the team, the lack of big plays in the passing game was not a surprise. It takes time and repetitions to develop chemistry and continuity between a quarterback and his pass-catchers.

Without putting in the extra work to fortify the bonds with his wide receivers, Rodgers and his offseason boycott might have contributed to his slow start.

2. Baker Mayfield leaves money on the table.

The Browns’ decision on whether to break the bank for the former No. 1 overall pick hinges on his ability to put the offense on his back in key moments.

That’s why his inability to lead the Browns for a game-winning drive down the stretch in Cleveland's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs will make it harder for Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski to write a check that places Mayfield in the "$40 Million Club" with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen.

Although those players aren't perfect, they are QB1s with blue-chip games that make them easy to sell as franchise players. The Browns’ recent success has elevated Mayfield’s profile, but doubts persist as to whether he can carry the offense like a franchise quarterback.

With the fourth-year pro failing to spark a fourth-quarter comeback with a game-winning drive, the Browns should continue to play the wait-and-see game with their QB1.

3. The Colts’ defense disappoints.

A defense with a pair of Defensive Player of the Year candidates (DT DeForest Buckner and LB Darius Leonard) should not allow 7.2 yards per play and nearly 400 scrimmage yards in a contest.

Sure, the Seahawks are a legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but they should not be able to pound the ball between the tackles or throw the ball over the top of the defense.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a Rod Marinelli disciple who prioritizes effort, fundamentals and physicality, and the Colts missed the mark in their 28-16 loss to Seattle.

The Seahawks manhandled the Colts at the point of attack from start to finish while establishing a tone that made the game a street fight. Considering Seattle's success bullying the Colts in Week 1, Frank Reich can expect others to take the fight to his defense.

4. The Bills failed to finish.

Sean McDermott’s squad is a title contender, but the Bills squandered an opportunity to notch a big victory against a perennial heavyweight. In its 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Buffalo failed to put away the Steelers after building a 10-point halftime lead due to mental miscues and self-inflicted wounds.

Josh Allen & Co. failed to convert a pair of fourth-down situations in Steelers’ territory in the third quarter. The back-to-back turnovers on downs were made worse by a blocked punt that enabled the Steelers to reel off 17 straight points. The special team's gaffe on a simple overload punt block scheme showed a surprising lack of detail for a team that excels in playing complementary football.

With the Steelers tacking on another fourth-quarter field goal to close out the scoring, Mike Tomlin’s crew scored on five straight possessions in the second half, including the blocked punt. For a team that ranks as one of the best in the league, the second-half meltdown should serve as a wake-up call.

5. The Giants' offense needs work.

It's only Week 1, but the Giants' offense might need a trip to the body shop for some repairs. Despite a talented lineup of playmakers on the perimeter, the G-Men could score only seven points prior to a garbage-time TD in New York's 27-13 loss to Denver.

The lack of imagination and creativity from the offense put the spotlight on offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, while the lack of production and sizzle thrust QB Daniel Jones into the conversation.

The Giants look like they are playing a different game than their opponents. Instead of embracing the myriad pre-snap shifts and motions that are key components for some of the league’s most explosive offenses, Garrett’s scheme is fairly simplistic. While there are some benefits to a static system, the lack of creativity sticks out.

Jones’ performance leads to more questions regarding the third-year pro’s long-term potential as a starter. Sure, he flashes some instincts and athleticism as a playmaker, but the Giants’ QB1 leaves you wanting more. He does not deliver the big plays and consistent chain movement that offensive aficionados demand.

With 27 career starts under his belt, Jones has pretty much shown us who is he as a player — and it might not be good enough for the Giants to surpass the competition in the NFC East.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Buccaneers: It was not their best performance, but the Bucs found a way to eke out a 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. Tom Brady’s flawless execution of the two-minute drill was a reminder to the football world that Bruce Arians has the game’s best closer at his disposal at all times.

2. Chiefs: The quick-strike nature of the Chiefs’ offense under Patrick Mahomes always makes this team just one play away from making up a deficit.

3. Rams: It did not take long for Matthew Stafford to show the football world why Sean McVay was smitten by the ultra-talented QB1. If Raheem Morris can keep the defense playing at an A-level, the Rams will be a tough out for any opponent this season.

4. Browns: If the Browns learn how to finish games against the Chiefs, they could represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. The squad is loaded on both sides of the ball, but Cleveland will need Baker Mayfield to take his game up a notch to sit atop this list in January.

5. Steelers: Do not sleep on Mike Tomlin’s squad as a team that could come out of the AFC. Big Ben & Co. walked away with a gritty win on the road while showing a more diverse offense to complement an elite defense led by T.J. Watt.

6. Seahawks: Pete Carroll’s decision to revamp the Seahawks' offense could make them a tougher team to defend in the second half of the season. Russell Wilson’s ability to lob bombs over the defense will make it harder for opponents to defend a punishing ground attack spearheaded by Chris Carson.

7. Saints: Jameis Winston’s presence at quarterback adds a vertical dimension to the passing game that could result in more explosive plays for the Saints. If No. 2 continues to take care of the football, the Saints' offense can play ball control or fast-break football against elite opponents.

8. Dolphins: Brian Flores' squad is the kind of grizzled, hard-nosed team that no one wants to face down the stretch. CB Xavien Howard leads an opportunistic defense that finds a way to win with timely playmaking.

9. Bills: To make the next step from good to great, the Bills must find a way to finish games. Josh Allen & Co. need to come through in the clutch to take some of the pressure off the defense in big games.

10. Cardinals: Kyler Murray’s dazzling playmaking ability combined with a blue-collar rushing attack anchored by Chase Edmonds and James Conner give the Arizona offense a different feel.

MY WEEK 1 AWARDS

MVP: Matthew Stafford

The Pro Bowl quarterback put on a spectacular performance in the nightcap that will prompt many to tout the Rams as Super Bowl contenders. Stafford finished with an impressive stat line (he completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards and three scores) while flashing all of the A-plus arm talent and athleticism that have made scouts drool over his potential since he entered the league. As director of a Sean McVay offense that features creative play designs and crafty pass catchers on the perimeter, the Rams’ QB1 looks like a legitimate MVP candidate after Week 1.

Coach of the Week: Mike Tomlin

The Steelers rallied from a 10-0 deficit on the road against a Super Bowl contender due to a variety of coaching adjustments that enabled them to seize control of the game. The punt-return team came up with a game-changing block in the third quarter that flipped the game around. On defense, the Steelers found a way to contain Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs when it mattered. With Big Ben and the offense scoring on four consecutive drives in the second half, Tomlin’s halftime adjustments make him the choice this week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon quietly put up 150 yards from scrimmage in a workmanlike performance that keyed the Bengals’ 27-24 victory over the Vikings. The hard-nosed runner logged 29 rushing attempts as the centerpiece of a balanced game plan that took some of the pressure off Joe Burrow to carry the offensive load.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chandler Jones

Jones deserves all of the attention for his five-sack effort against the Titans. He dominated a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker (Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan) with a dazzling array of pass-rush moves that will serve as a teaching tape for young defenders. Jones’ dominance sparked an impressive defensive performance from the Cardinals that will raise eyebrows around the league.

Rookie of the Week: Mac Jones

The Patriots might have come up short against the Dolphins 17-16, but Bill Belichick made the right choice in naming Jones QB1. The rookie QB displayed impressive poise and composure throughout the game, as evidenced by his efficient performance as a passer with minimal mistakes. Jones completed 28 of 39 passes for 291 yards and a score without making a costly error against a suffocating Miami defense with talented athletes on the perimeter.

Unsung Hero: Tyrod Taylor

Raise your hand if you expected Houston's Tyrod Taylor to play like a top-five quarterback as a fill-in for Deshaun Watson. The veteran completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards with a pair of touchdowns, leading the Texans to a 37-21 victory over Jacksonville. Moreover, Taylor did it in spectacular fashion, with a number of improvisational plays that flashed his athleticism and playmaking ability in space.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

