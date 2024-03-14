National Football League NFL Twitter roundup: Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, Tyreek Hill, more react to NFL free agency Published Mar. 14, 2024 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The dust is just starting to settle from an action-packed week of free agency that stunned NFL superstars and fans alike and caused plenty of buzz on social media.

Several key NFL players had some head-turning social media posts, from Giants-turned-Eagles running back Saquon Barkley trading barbs with former Giants running back and current New York sports radio host Tiki Barber, to Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase posting some cryptic messages that caused some to believe the Vikings could trade superstar wideout Justin Jefferson and reunite him with college teammates Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

(The Vikings reportedly have no plans to trade Jefferson despite losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.)

But NFL fans' feeds were not only filled with heartfelt goodbyes to former cities and teams and hellos to new ones from players changing homes. Plenty of the NFL's biggest stars appeared just as awestruck by all the moves as fans were, summed up by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner's hilarious video game comparison:

And players were not the only big names weighing in. Plenty of celebrities gave their takes on how free agency affected their favorite players and teams, from NBA superstar Kevin Durant, country music artist Luke Combs and U.S. gymnastics legend Simone Biles, whose husband Jonathan Owens left the Packers for an NFC North rival in free agency.

Here's a roundup of the best, funniest and most viral social media posts from a very dramatic week in NFL free agency.

Saquon gets love from Barry Sanders as NFL world reacts to news

Barkley may not have gotten much affection from Barber, but he was thrilled to get a much nicer message from Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

But it was still a bittersweet day for Barkley's now-former teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux — and a much sweeter day for his new Eagles teammates, who showed some love to both Barkley and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Others around the NFL were not as thrilled, including Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Who gets No. 8?

Kirk Cousins — chains and all — is an Atlanta Falcon, and it sounds like he will continue wearing the No. 8 he's worn for most of his career. That was not a given, considering that top tight end Kyle Pitts currently wears that number in Atlanta.

But it sounds like Pitts is willing to give his number up — with a condition.

Lamar to ex-Ravens: ‘You're dead to me'

It's one thing to watch some of your teammates walk out the door, it's another to watch those teammates leave for some of your biggest rivals. That was the case for the Baltimore Ravens when safety Geno Stone agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, with Lamar Jackson (jokingly) making his feelings very clear.

But then the Ravens were dealt an even bigger blow when linebacker Patrick Queen not only left Baltimore but did so for the team's archrivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, this Ravens offseason has come with a big silver lining thus far:

Brian Burns welcomes himself to New York

There are plenty of iconic film quotes about New York City, but new Giants edge rusher Brian Burns quickly won over several fans by posting this clip from Rush Hour 2 after news broke of the blockbuster trade with Carolina to acquire his services.

Calvin Ridley flexes on the haters

Ridley was given a monstrous four-year contract worth up to $92 million to bolster the Titans' wide receiver room, and he had the perfect response for one critic of the deal while Deebo Samuel and Jalen Ramsey cheered him on.

Tyreek Hill is going to miss his celebrations partner

The star Miami Dolphins wide receiver is happy for his ex-teammate Robert Hunt, who got a nine-figure deal to help bolster the Carolina Panthers' offensive line. But Hill's celebrations will look a bit different next year.

Celebrities sound off

Simone Biles is a big fan of Chicago, especially now that her husband Jonathan Owens will play safety for the Bears next season …

… but most of all, the Houston-based Biles is just happy about a shorter travel distance to see Owens during the season.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C.-area native Kevin Durant loves his hometown Commanders' addition of former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in free agency.

Country music star and diehard Panthers fan Luke Coombs may soon be writing a heartbreak ballad about his favorite NFL team after they traded Burns, one of their most talented players.

