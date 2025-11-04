NFL Trade Fits: How Sauce Gardner, Other Stars Will Impact New Teams

The NFL trade deadline brought a flurry of deals that upgraded some contenders and helped some pretenders add valuable draft capital for their rebuilding efforts. After taking some time to process the moves and how they impact each squad, here are some thoughts on the headliners from the biggest trades of the week and how their arrivals and departures affect the involved teams:

Sauce Gardner, CB, Indianapolis Colts

The New York Jets traded away the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro cornerback for a pair of first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Gardner is in his fourth pro season and recently signed a four-year, $120.4 million deal, with $80 million in guarantees.

How does the trade impact the Colts?

Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard is operating in "win now" mode with Gardner coming over to join a team that is vying for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The former All-Pro cornerback and defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, have the option to utilize some "travel" tactics to neutralize the most explosive pass catchers around the league. Though Gardner has struggled with penalties since the beginning of the 2024 season, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder will team with Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II to give the Colts a dynamic nickel package with a collection of high-IQ defenders with versatile games.

Given the impressive collection of quarterbacks who could enter the AFC playoffs (SEE: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Drake Maye and Bo Nix), the Colts needed an elite CB1 to fortify a defensive lineup that wants to create chaos with a mix of blitzes and simulated pressures that keeps quarterbacks and pass catchers from establishing a rhythm in the passing game.

Moreover, the acquisition of Gardner with two years remaining on his rookie deal gives the Colts six years of cost control when factoring in his old and new money. At $26.5 million annually, the agreement secures the blue-chip cover corner through 2030.

How does the trade impact the Jets?

Trading away a blue-chip player at a marquee position suggests the Jets are in rebuild mode with general manager Darren Mougey stockpiling first-round picks to upgrade a roster that has underachieved despite Gardner’s individual accolades. With five first-round picks in the next two years to use to move up and down the board to land a franchise quarterback or multiple difference makers, the Jets must transform their prize picks into premium players in the 2026 and 2027 drafts.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys acquired the three-time Pro Bowler for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft is signed through 2027, with $20.75 million on the books for next year and $25.4 million in 2027.

How does the trade impact the Cowboys?

After a 3-5-1 start, the Cowboys desperately needed to revamp their defense after the unit plummeted following Micah Parsons’ trade. Williams will team with recently acquired linebacker Logan Wilson to upgrade a frontline that misses the disruptive playmaking skills from the departed three-time All-Pro.

In Williams, the Cowboys are getting a destructive player at the point of attack. The seventh-year pro has 40 career sacks, ranking fifth among defensive tackles since 2019. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder is a heavy-handed defender with outstanding first-step quickness and burst. He can play with finesse or power at the line of scrimmage, utilizing an array of maneuvers to get into the backfield.

As a high-end run stopper and pass rusher, Williams will join Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa to fortify the Cowboys’ defensive interior in Matt Eberflus' simplistic scheme. By relying on a four-man rush with more dynamic pass rushers on the frontline, the Cowboys can stop the run while also pressuring the passer. Moreover, the Cowboys can utilize more stunts and games with their upgraded front line to create consistent pressure, while keeping maximum defenders in coverage.

Considering the impact of turnovers on the outcome of games, Williams’ presence as a dominant trench player could help the Cowboys’ zone-based defense produce the splash plays expected in a "see ball, get ball" scheme.

How does the trade impact the Jets?

The Jets continue to add draft capital to their war chest, providing Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey with sufficient resources to overhaul the roster with premium draft picks. Though it is hard to nail multiple first-round picks in a class, the Jets’ most recent success in the 2022 draft (Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson) suggests the franchise knows how to identify and develop blue-chip players.

Jakobi Myers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars traded away fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2026 draft to pluck Myers from the Las Vegas Raiders. The seventh-year pro is in the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract that will need to be addressed at the end of the 2025 season.

How does the trade impact the Jaguars?

After watching the Jaguars lead the league in drops through nine games, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone wanted to add a dependable pass catcher to the lineup. As a seven-year pro with just 11 drops in 98 career games, Myers is precisely what the Jaguars needed to stabilize the shakiest position on the team’s roster.

With Travis Hunter on the injured reserve list, and the "dropsies" plaguing Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown, the addition of Myers gives Trevor Lawrence a potential WR1 to rely on down the stretch. Although the veteran could share the role with Parker Washington, the high-IQ pass catcher gives Lawrence another trusted playmaker in the lineup.

Given how the former No. 1 overall pick fared in 2022 with a quartet of savvy veterans (Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Evan Engram) on the perimeter, the experience and expertise Myers brings as a playmaking specialist could help the Jaguars’ offense thrive down the stretch.

How does the trade impact the Raiders?

The disgruntled pass catcher asked for a trade in the offseason after failing to reach a deal on a new contract. By shipping away Meyers at the trade deadline, the Raiders pick up a pair of Day 3 picks that could net some developmental prospects or be included in an enticing trade package that enables them to move up the draft board to acquire a marquee player.

Additionally, the removal of Myers from the lineup creates more opportunities for the Raiders’ younger receivers (Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton, Jr. and Jack Bech) to play alongside Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty as the Raiders look to the future.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks sent the New Orleans Saints 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks in exchange for the fourth-year pro. Shaheed is in the last year of his rookie contract and would be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the regular season.

How does the trade impact the Seahawks?

Reuniting Shaheed with his former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, should add another dimension to the Seahawks’ high-powered offense. The fourth-year pro averaged 17.5 yards per catch with the Saints during Kubiak’s tenure (2024); the Seahawks would love to tap into his big play potential to enhance a passing game that is loaded with polished route runners with speed to burn.

With Shaheed best suited for a role on the outside that plays to his strengths as a vertical threat, while also receiving a handful of "right now" touches on screens and sweeps, the Seahawks can utilize the former Pro Bowl kick returner as a gadget specialist to alleviate the pressure on Jaxson Smith-Njiba to carry the load as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

As a viable option to also return kicks and punts for the Seahawks, the addition of the fourth-year pro upgrades the depth in the WR room and gives the team a solid insurance policy with Cooper Kupp and others sidelined with injuries.

How does the trade impact the Saints?

The Saints are in full rebuild mode after stumbling out of the gate with a 1-8 start. The disappointing record makes it sensible for the team to part with the big-play specialist, particularly if his free-agent price tag does not fall within the budget. While Shaheed’s speed and explosive potential as a vertical playmaker will be missed, the 2026 draft will feature plenty of replacement options at a much cheaper cost.

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles upgraded their frontline by trading a 2026 third-round pick for Phillips. The 2021 first-rounder is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season after making $13.3 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option.

How does the trade impact the Eagles?

The Eagles are always in "Super Bowl or bust" mode under general manager Howie Roseman. The shrewd deal-maker wanted to solidify the pass rush rotation by adding Phillips to a defense led by his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. In 2023, the fifth-year pro totaled 6.5 sacks in eight games before suffering a season-ending Achilles’ injury.

Though Phillips has not played at that level since the injury and Fangio’s departure, the reunion could help him rediscover his magic as a pass rusher off the edge. As a fluid athlete with quick hands and explosive first-step quickness, Phillips routinely turns speed into power on downhill rushes off the edge. Additionally, he has demonstrated destructive potential as a pass rusher early in his career, totaling 22 sacks over his first three seasons.

With a part-time role that will enable him to play with more effort and energy in a scheme that plays to his strengths as a playmaker, Phillips could be the X-factor that helps the Eagles make a back-to-back title run.

How does it impact the Dolphins?

The Dolphins are in flux after the recent dismissal of former general manager Chris Grier and the uncertain status of head coach Mike McDaniels beyond 2025. With the Dolphins looking for a spark and some valuable draft capital, the decision to move on from Phillips enabled them to acquire a Day 2 pick that should net a starter or key contributor. Moreover, the trade helps interim general manager Champ Kelly put his stamp on the roster as he attempts to become the permanent team builder at season’s end.

Jaire Alexander, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were able to acquire a former Pro Bowl cornerback a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

How does it impact the Eagles?

The low-risk trade helps the Eagles fortify their depth in the defensive backfield. With injuries to Quinyon Mitchell and Jakorian Bennett limiting Fangio’s options at the position, the former Pro Bowler could be a valuable backup/rotational player down the stretch. Part of the Eagles’ belief in the veteran stems from the team’s connection to Alexander (Christian Parker was a member of the Green Bay Packers’ defensive staff from 2019 to 2020) and the likely endorsement from his former head coach (John Harbaugh). If the Eagles can help Alexander rediscover the magic that made him a top-five corner a few years ago, the team could benefit from having another veteran in the rotation as the pressure escalates down the stretch.

How does it impact the Ravens?

Netting a pair of late-round picks for a player who barely played for a defense that has struggled mightily in 2025 is a win. Additionally, the Ravens eliminated a declining player who struggled to stay healthy and hold up in coverage when called upon.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.