National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Lions solidify top spot; Eagles, Packers climb; Steelers drop Updated Nov. 25, 2024 9:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Entering the stretch drive, the Lions, Bills and Eagles look to be rounding into peak form. That's why they're my top three teams this week. The back-to-back champion Chiefs, meanwhile, continue to play tight games, this week eking out a win against one of the worst teams in the league. Is that a sustainable way to three-peat? We'll see.

The Packers had a statement win this weekend, showing that they could be a problem in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Steelers' loss to the Browns exposed some flaws that could be Pittsburgh's downfall. And the Broncos enter the fray behind the play of a rookie quarterback and a dominant defense.

Here's my top 10 for Week 12 of the 2024 season.

1. Detroit Lions

Last week: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Campbell's squad is playing like a team on a mission. The Lions are bludgeoning opponents on both sides of the ball with their superior trench talent and perimeter players imposing their will. Though the Lions have a few heavyweights remaining on the schedule, the scrappy bunch from Motown is closing in on a No. 1 seed and a slate of home playoff games that would make it hard for any other team to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 3

The blue-collar Bills have clawed to the top of the AFC behind a superhero at quarterback who is playing MVP-caliber ball. Josh Allen is crushing it, directing a balanced offense that blends a hard-hitting running game with a wide-open aerial attack. With No. 17 running the show like a train conductor, Buffalo's offense has become an unstoppable force that few opponents have been able to slow down.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 5

Like it or not, Nick Sirianni is one of the best coaches in the league, and he has a Super Bowl team at his disposal. The Eagles can win in various ways, with one of their stars taking over on any given Sunday as a dominant playmaker. Whether relying on the offense sparked by Saquon Barkley's MVP bid or the defense led by a young trio of blue-chip players (Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean), the Eagles' superior talent gives them a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 4

Andy Reid never apologizes for winning in an ultra-competitive league that prioritizes parity. Despite playing below their championship standards, the Chiefs continue to find ways to win, relying on their opportunistic defense and clutch quarterback to come through when the game hangs in the balance. Though the defending champs must turn it up a notch to pull off a three-peat, the Chiefs' resilience and championship DNA make them the team to beat in the AFC, with or without the No. 1 seed.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 6

The Vikings keep stacking wins behind a stingy defense and an opportunistic offense with big-play potential. Though their gritty playing style lacks pizzazz, the Vikings possess the key ingredients (disruptive defense, big-play offense with ball-control elements, and a playmaking quarterback) to challenge the league's heavyweights at home or on the road. With a killer coaching combo (Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores) on the sidelines, the Vikings can tax opponents mentally and physically with their tactics and toughness.

6. Green Bay Packers

Last week: 9

The Packers take care of business with the focus and maturity of a championship-caliber team. The superb effort and outstanding execution on both sides of the ball showcase a disciplined and detailed squad built to play playoff football. If Jordan Love can make ball security a premium, the Packers are the NFC dark horse with the potential to make a run from the bottom of the bracket.

Tom Brady on Packers' dominant win over 49ers

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 2

The Mike Tomlin haters are out in full effect after the Steelers dropped a division game to a cellar-dweller. The loss to the Browns exposed Pittsburgh's razor-thin margin for error, utilizing a conservative approach and old-school game plans that transform every game into a one-score affair. Though the Steelers' 8-3 mark deserves respect, disappointing losses to inferior opponents (Cowboys, Browns and Colts) make it hard to envision the confetti falling on this team's shoulders.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: 7

On Monday against the Ravens, the football world will have a chance to measure the Chargers' progress as a title contender. Jim Harbaugh has whipped a collection of former underachievers into a haymaker-throwing contender with the toughness, discipline and competitive stamina needed to wear foes down with body blows from a punishing running game and defense. If the Chargers pull off the win, the league has to pay closer attention to the Powder Blues as a legitimate contender.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 10

The Monday night matchup against the Chargers will enable the football world to see how well the Ravens respond to adversity. Baltimore's Week 11 loss to the Steelers, due to a series of self-inflicted mistakes, exposed the team's immaturity and inconsistent focus. With a bounce-back win against an emerging heavyweight, the Ravens can re-establish their identity as the baddest bully on the block with the talent, toughness and tenacity to make a championship run.

10. Denver Broncos

Last week: Not in Top 10

Sean Payton's coaching prowess and winning pedigree rub off on the Broncos. The AFC West dark horse is emerging as a playoff contender behind a spunky quarterback and a suffocating defense that makes life miserable for opponents. If the Broncos continue to play exceptional complementary football — with the offense, defense, and special teams operating as one — Payton could add a few more playoff wins to his Hall-of-Fame-caliber résumé.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share