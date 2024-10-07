National Football League NFL Top-10 rankings: Vikings shove, Commanders jump, Cowboys join list Published Oct. 7, 2024 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chiefs have remained at the top of my list for weeks, but are we about to see a Changing of the Guard after the Vikings win over the Jets in London? It all depends on the back-to-back champs' showing on Monday night against the Saints.

The unbeaten Vikings remain right on Kansas City's heels, showing week after week that they're legitimate contenders. Meanwhile, the Commanders and Ravens move up after big wins on Sunday, and the Falcons and Cowboys move in after their late-game heroics.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 5 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

A tough matchup against the Saints on Monday night could test the Chiefs' mettle as a back-to-back champs. The loss of Rashee Rice could derail a passing game that lacks a true No. 1 wideout on the perimeter. While Travis Kelce has started to make some noise this season, the 35-year-old will need to utilize all of his tricks to stave off Father Time as a TE1 in the twilight of his career. Without a quality option to support Kelce as a co-headliner, the Chiefs' passing game will ride or die on the efforts of the perennial Pro Bowler.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 2

Brian Flores has the defense playing at an elite level, utilizing an exotic scheme that features unique pre-snap and post-snap movements. The Vikings' high-IQ defenders create chaos with their cleverly orchestrated disguises, leaving passers and playcallers dazed and confused. With opponents unable to crack Minnesota's defensive code through five games, it might be time to name the Vikings as the team to beat in the NFC.

3. Detroit Lions

Last week: 5

The gritty Lions are a rare team capable of winning by force or finesse against the league's heavyweights. Dan Campbell's squad can punish opponents behind a smash-mouth running game powered by a pair of RB1s and a stout offensive line or rely on the efforts of a former No. 3 overall pick to spark an electric aerial attack. Given the Lions' explosiveness and balance, keeping Detroit out of the winner's circle down the stretch will be hard.

4. Houston Texans

Last week: 4

The C.J. Stroud-Nico Collins connection might be the most lethal passing combination in football, with the duo producing big play after big play on the perimeter. Though the big-bodied pass-catcher limped off the field in Week 5, the Texans' aerial attack remains lethal with Stroud at the controls. With the defense excelling under DeMeco Ryans, the Texans are a legitimate threat to claim the AFC's top seed.

5. Washington Commanders

Last week: 7

Jayden Daniels has transformed the Commanders into a title contender with his spectacular play directing Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The No. 2 overall pick has ignited the offense with his arm and legs, exhibiting big-play potential as a runner and passer. As opponents struggle to slow down the Commanders' QB1, Dan Quinn's squad climbs the ladder as an unlikely heavyweight in the NFC.

Just how good are the upstart Commanders?

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 10

After stumbling out of the gate to an 0-2 start, the Ravens have found their way by leaning into a ground-and-pound approach supplemented with a big-play passing game. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are vying for MVP honors after sparking the Ravens' offensive resurgence. With a rushing attack that has already put up 1,000-plus yards through five games, the Ravens might run to the top of the AFC.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Last week: Not in Top 10

"Captain Kirk" Cousins is starting to work his magic as a comeback specialist for the Falcons. The veteran made enough clutch plays in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers on Thursday to move the Dirty Birds into the win column and atop the NFC South. Given how Cousins' superpowers have helped the Falcons claim each of their three wins, confidence in the team's marquee free agent could help Raheem Morris' squad stay on the charts as a playoff contender.

8. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 6

The Bills' back-to-back losses to a pair of AFC heavyweights have led to questions regarding their potential without an elite playmaker on the perimeter. While Josh Allen has shown MVP potential, the gunslinger has been forced to play hero ball against the top teams on the schedule. Until one of the Bills' unheralded playmakers takes his game up a notch, the offense lacks the firepower to knock out the title contenders.

9. Denver Broncos

Last week: Not in Top 10

Bo Nix appears to be the perfect fit as a managerial QB1 with superb instincts and situational awareness. The rookie has guided the Broncos to a three-game winning streak by taking care of the ball and making enough plays with his arm and legs to extend drives or put points on the board. With a defense playing like a top-five unit, the Broncos are getting comfortable winning ugly games.

Breaking down Cowboys' nail-biting victory over Steelers

10. Dallas Cowboys

Last week: Not in Top 10

Dak Prescott's late-game heroics Sunday night against the Steelers capped off a gritty effort that showcased the Cowboys' toughness and tenacity as a blue-collar squad. America's Team relied on a rugged defense and an unexpected running game to knock off a playoff contender on the road. Considering the team claimed the W without a pair of defensive stars (Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence) in the lineup, the road warrior mentality and old-school approach could help the Cowboys be a tougher team to knock off down the stretch.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share